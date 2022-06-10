10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• America’s Convention Center Kings Want You Wearing Lanyards Again The architects of Populous are schmoozing with local officials everywhere, urging them to pour money into facilities optimized for organized professional fun. (Businessweek)

• The Coin That Could Wreck Crypto As cryptocurrencies have plunged, attention has focused on a potential point of vulnerability: the market’s reliance on a so-called stablecoin called Tether. (New York Times)

• Three Types of Investors The first investor is always looking for signs of a bottom; The second group always thinks we’re going lower and is convinced that every rally is of the bear market variety; The third group goes back and forth between the two. Hopeful on up days and despondent on down days. (Irrelevant Investor)

• Not Financial Advice: We have to stop enabling “promotional” investing. (Young Money)

• Americans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money Loans Selling risky mortgages based on volatile per-night Airbnb income could end badly for communities, borrowers, and investors. (Bloomberg)

• How the Watergate scandal broke to the world: A visual timeline Here is how the Watergate story was revealed, connection by connection, leading all the way to the president. (Washington Post)

• Can Democracy Include a World Beyond Humans? A truly planetary politics would extend decisionmaking to animals, ecosystems, and potentially AI. (Wired)

• We finally know when the Webb Telescope’s first color images will arrive — here’s what to expect: On Sunday, July 12, the Webb team will release an unconfirmed number of full-color images based on observations by two of Webb’s four science instruments: the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). (Inverse)

• ‘Want to Play Some Chess?’ The Sounds of Late Night Chess Around New York City (New York Times)

• Inside the Golden State Warriors’ return to glory: Stephen Curry & Co. all had their moments of doubt along the way, but they never stopped believing. (Sports Illustrated)