MiB: Mark Mobius on Emerging Markets

This week, we speak with Mark Mobius, known as “the Godfather of Emerging Markets.” Mobius has spent more than 40 years working in and traveling throughout developing economies. Prior to launching the eponymous Mobius Capital Partners in 2018, he served as executive chairman of Franklin Templeton Investments’ emerging markets group, which he helped to grow from $100 million across six markets to more than $40 billion in 70 countries. Mobius has a Ph.D. in economics from MIT and has authored 12 books.

We discuss how he ended up in finance, after working in a variety of fields and traveling through Asia. He was captivated by Japan in the 1980s. His experiences led him to recognize the potential of investing outside of the U.S. Today, when he is not traveling, he splits his time between Dubai and Singapore.

There was no playbook for EM investing, and so Mobius learned by doing. He also explains some of the more colorful mistakes he made over the years, and how he used these to improve his process. One of the things he learned was to always speak with potential investments’ employees at levels far below the C-Suite. You get a sense of hiring and corporate culture from these employees; you might also find out about some of the hidden problems the execs were not sharing.

We also chat about how Singapore has become the food capital of Asia, and what it is like to eat dangerous food, like Fugu in Japan and Scorpions in Vietnam.

A list of his favorite books is here;

Mark Mobius Current Reading

Double Entry by Jane Gleeson-White



Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff



~~~

The Little Book of Emerging Markets by Mark Mobius