10 Weekend Reads

• How Animals Perceive the World: Every creature lives within its own sensory bubble, but only humans have the capacity to appreciate the experiences of other species. What we’ve learned is astounding. (The Atlantic)

• The Everything Virus: Two years of journalists scrambling to make sense of an ever-changing pandemic (Columbia Journalism Review)

• The Quest for Fusion Energy: In recent years, a steady flow of press releases from nuclear fusion research projects has hailed breakthrough advances and new record yields. Despite the relentlessly optimistic tone of these announcements and the repeated claims that the prospects for commercialization have never looked brighter, the stark reality is that practical fusion-based electric power remains a distant prospect. It is likely unachievable anytime in the next half a century. (Inference)

• Podcast pioneer Bill Simmons on how to stay relevant He built a business on talk. Next up: Figuring out video. (Vox)

• Do we need a better understanding of ‘progress’? A growing and influential intellectual movement aims to understand why human progress happens – and how to speed it up. Garrison Lovely investigates. (BBC)

• Inside Apple’s iOS 16 remake of the iPhone’s iconic Lock Screen “Our goal was to make the iPhone even more personal – and definitely more useful – but also keep intact those key elements that make iPhone, iPhone.” (Tech Radar)

• It’s Time to Throw Out Stereotypes on Aging ​The National Geographic and AARP exclusive study shows that older Americans are redefining their health, defying challenges and living with purpose (AARP)

• How Houston Moved 25,000 People From the Streets Into Homes of Their Own: The nation’s fourth-largest city hasn’t solved homelessness, but its remarkable progress can suggest a way forward. (New York Times)

• Astronomers Reimagine the Making of the Planets Observations of faraway planets have forced a near-total rewrite of the story of how our solar system came to be. (Quanta Magazine)

• 80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday.There are a lot of iconic musicians out there, but a very, very tiny handful who could be said to have shifted the entire history of pop music. McCartney did that a few times over, both in the wild left turns of the Beatles’ existence, and in simply writing songs that seemed to beget entire subgenres on their own. Sir Paul turns 80 this Saturday. As we did with Bob Dylan last year, we decided to turn to artists themselves — to discuss their favorite Macca composition, the undying legacy of the Beatles, or even personal anecdotes about McCartney. Happy birthday Paul! —Ryan Leas (Stereogum)