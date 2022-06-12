Zen Buddhist Ideas

Whenever I find something especially worthwhile online, I save a copy, just in case it disappears (e.g., see this). This happened with “Moon journeying through clouds.” This weekend is as good a time as any to share this…
Six right livelihood guidelines
Consume mindfully:
- Eat with awareness and gratitude.
- Pause before buying and see if breathing is enough.
- Pay attention to the effects of the media you consume.
Pause.. Breathe.. Listen.
- When you feel compelled to speak in a meeting or conversation, pause.
- Breathe before entering your home, place of work, or school.
- Listen to the people you encounter.. They are buddhas.
Practice gratitude:
- Notice what you have
- Be equally grateful for opportunities and challenges.
- Share joy, not negativity.
Cultivate compassion and loving-kindness:
- Notice where help is needed and be quick to help
- Consider others’ perspectives deeply.
- Work for peace at many levels.
Discover wisdom:
- Cultivate “don’t know” mind (= curiosity).
- Find connections between Buddhist teachings and your life.
- Be open to what arises in every moment.
Accept constant change.
via the Buddhist Society for Compassionate Wisdom