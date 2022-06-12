Zen Buddhist Ideas

Whenever I find something especially worthwhile online, I save a copy, just in case it disappears (e.g., see this). This happened with “Moon journeying through clouds.” This weekend is as good a time as any to share this…

Six right livelihood guidelines

Consume mindfully:

Eat with awareness and gratitude.

Pause before buying and see if breathing is enough.

Pay attention to the effects of the media you consume.

Pause.. Breathe.. Listen.

When you feel compelled to speak in a meeting or conversation, pause.

Breathe before entering your home, place of work, or school.

Listen to the people you encounter.. They are buddhas.

Practice gratitude:

Notice what you have

Be equally grateful for opportunities and challenges.

Share joy, not negativity.

Cultivate compassion and loving-kindness:

Notice where help is needed and be quick to help

Consider others’ perspectives deeply.

Work for peace at many levels.

Discover wisdom:

Cultivate “don’t know” mind (= curiosity).

Find connections between Buddhist teachings and your life.

Be open to what arises in every moment.

Accept constant change.

via the Buddhist Society for Compassionate Wisdom