10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• Inflation Is Up Everywhere, But How Much Depends on Where You Live: The Northeast isn’t feeling the pain as much as the South or Mountain West,. This could have political implications in the 2022 midterms. (Businessweek) see also Why the Rent Inflation Is So Damn High It’s just the latest chapter in the “everything is weird” economy. (The Atlantic)

• The Biggest Life Event That No One Talks About: Graduation, first job, marriage, kids, divorce, becoming grandparents, death of a spouse. These are major life events that receive lots of attention. We throw parties, showers, weddings, and funerals to mark these milestones, formalize them with legal documents, write articles, how-to’s, and self-help books about them. The rhythm of our lives and our society is centered around them. But there’s a very important life event that gets less attention: It’s retirement. (Belle Curve)

• After 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleeding Money: Some inside the company saw him as a mad genius. Now, Baillie Gifford is trying to adapt to life after James Anderson. (Bloomberg) see also MiB: James Anderson, Baillie Gifford: James Anderson declares the fund management business to be ‘irretrievably broken,’ observing “fund managers are addicted to the near-pornographic allure of earnings reports and macroeconomic headlines.” (The Big Picture)

• Investors Are Shunning Vanguard’s Best Funds: The company’s actively managed funds are shedding assets. (Morningstar)

• Investing in Flow: The residential real estate world needs to address changing dynamics. And yet virtually no aspect of the modern housing market is ready for these changes. And so, we are excited to partner with Adam Neumann and his colleagues on Flow, which is a direct strike on precisely this problem. (Andreessen Horowitz) see also The VC-fuelled comeback of WeWork founder Adam Neumann: The mercurial entrepreneur promises his new start-up can disrupt the property industry. Andreessen Horowitz is betting he is right (Financial Times)

• Bulls Pump Up Pebble Beach Auto Auctions to $469 Million Record: The impressive cars and unprecedented sums seen at the world’s most prestigious collectible car show (Bloomberg)

• Google Search Is Quietly Damaging Democracy: A series of incremental changes over the years has transformed the tool from an explorative search function to one that is ripe for deception. (Wired) but see Big Tech braces for “Big Lie” in 2022 midterms: Tech companies were caught flat-footed by the deluge of disinformation aimed at delegitimizing the election process and outcome in 2020. Now, amid intense regulatory scrutiny, they are trying to get ahead of a repeat. (Axios)

• The “Peacewar” of Sanctions: The Economic Weapon: The Rise of Sanctions as a Tool of Modern War. (Los Angeles Review of Books)

• Over time, some stars get uncomfortably close to the Sun: Several stars in the recent past have given us a cosmically close shave. (Syfy Wire) see also Impact crater may be dinosaur killer’s baby cousin: When an asteroid slammed into what is now the Gulf of Mexico 66 million years ago, wiping out the dinosaurs, did it have a companion? (BBC)

• Human History Gets a Rewrite: A brilliant new account upends bedrock assumptions about 30,000 years of change. (The Atlantic)