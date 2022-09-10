10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• The Forbes 400 2022: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans: In 2022 The wealthiest people in the U.S. are poorer than a year ago—and the cutoff to make the list fell for the first time since the Great Recession. (Forbes)

• Sympathy for the Dimon: He’s dealing with an important shortage: Balance Sheet. (Financial Times) see also The Reinvention of Goldman Sachs: what has David Solomon achieved? After almost four years in charge, the CEO’s strategy to diversify the bank has not been as transformative as many had hoped. (Financial Times)

• What happened to giving money to charity? The ultrawealthy are donating more than ever. That doesn’t mean the rest of us are giving less. (Vox)

• John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different Unlike subprime era, financial system is not at risk, he says Real interest rates blamed for lackluster gold price. (Bloomberg)

• Satoshi stumble: Calendar of former official provides insight into SEC regulatory intent: Hinman’s agenda, obtained by Fox Business, details meetings from his nearly four-year tenure at the SEC. (Fox Business)

• How the Bank of England should respond to UK fiscal policy crashing the pound: Given the irresponsible fiscal policy announcement of the UK government and the rout of the pound that followed, the Bank of England has few good options. While there cannot be a currency crisis in the UK — it has a flexible exchange rate and issues public debt in its own currency — a collapsing currency is still a major problem for its inflation and financial stability. (Peterson Institute for International Economics)

• Silicon Valley Slides Back Into ‘Bro’ Culture Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Marc Andreessen show how the tech industry’s insular culture remains largely unchanged. (New York Times)

• Long COVID Has Forced a Reckoning for One of Medicine’s Most Neglected Diseases: Only a couple dozen doctors specialize in chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Now their knowledge could be crucial to treating millions more patients. (The Atlantic)

• The Texans Who Are Moving to Illinois: Armadillos: Possum-sized creatures are creeping north—and leaving their mark on the Land of Lincoln; “I’m not sure I would give them the ‘cute’ label.” (Wall Street Journal)

• Elizabeth Banks Thinks This Interview Is Dangerous for Her: There are very few female directors in Hollywood. There are even fewer who are actresses who have become directors. I’ve [expletive] worked my tail off to be able to do what I’m doing. I would love for you to interview the studio heads and the corporations and ask them these questions, because I can’t solve it. (New York Times)