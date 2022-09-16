Stand Up with Pete September 16, 2022 11:00am by Barry Ritholtz <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> My segment begins about the ~50-minute mark. We discuss everything from EVs to Inflation to Roe v Wade, to companies that behaved poorly during the pandemic. Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.April 19, 2011 Tuesday LinkFestOctober 16, 2011 Dilbert: We Need IdeasSeptember 3, 2010 House Prices Are Still 10% Too High Posted Under Podcast Previous Post 1983 Porsche 911SC Coupe (EV?)