10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• American workers need lots and lots of robots With the power of automation, our workers can win. Without it, they’re in trouble. (Noahpinion) see also Job Market Cooled but Was Still Strong in August The monthly employment report suggested that the Federal Reserve might be able to tame inflation without causing a recession. (NYT)

• The housing market slowdown, explained in 7 charts: It’s becoming harder for buyers and renters to afford housing with steep mortgage rates and ultra-high prices. (Vox)

• Consumers Feel Worse Now Than They Did During Covid Lockdowns: Sentiment has fallen to levels typically associated with worse financial and economic conditions than today’s. (Wall Street Journal) but see Is Partisanship Driving Consumer Sentiment? Does it make sense that current sentiment readings are worse than: 1980-82 Double Dip Recession, 1987 Crash, 1990 Recession, 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, 2000-2003 Dotcom implosion, 2007-09 Great Financial Crisis, 2020 Pandemic Panic. (TBP)

• Why Bloomberg lives on and on and on and on and on and on: There are five main reasons why Bloomberg defies gravity: knowing their client preferences; the cost of substitution; a superior brand and network effects; a disciplined pricing strategy; and a long-term vision around product expansion. (Financial Times)

• The Summer Everyone Saw the Sharks: After a season of bites, panicked beaches, and annoyed researchers, it’s clear sharks are back in New York. We’re not ready for what that means. (Slate) see also During the summer of revenge travel, covid struck back: Subvariants of omicron were so contagious that those who had managed to avoid contracting coronavirus for more than two years could no longer outrun it, forcing even the vaccinated to cancel trips, isolate abroad or overhaul itineraries. Those who had already been stricken with covid were struck again. (Washington Post)

• Plug-in hybrids can drive us to our fully electric future: Efforts to get Americans to replace their gas-powered cars with EVs are about to run into two stubborn realities: Most consumers aren’t ready to go electric, nor is the battery supply chain prepared to meet a surge in demand. Driving the news: The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law earlier this month, purported to expand EV tax credits. (Axios)

• Beyond Drought: The Coming Water Shortage Is a Threat From Main Street to Wall Street (Barron’s) see also Cloud Wars: Mideast Rivalries Rise Along a New Front: As climate change makes the region hotter and drier, the U.A.E. is leading the effort to squeeze more rain out of the clouds, and other countries are rushing to keep up. (New York Times)

• Boris Johnson is handing his successor an economic ‘catastrophe’: Across the United Kingdom, businesses and households are warning that they won’t make it through the winter without help from the government. That sets up enormous challenges for Liz Truss, the incoming prime minister. (CNN Business)

• Octopuses Don’t Have Backbones — or Rights: As cephalopods become more important in neuroscience and other fields, scientists and welfare advocates seek to give the smart animals the same protections as mice and monkeys. (New York Times) see also Can We Save the Planet and Still Eat Meat? A growing body of research suggests that the world could, in fact, raise a modest amount of beef, pork, chicken, and other meat, so that anyone who wants could eat a modest portion of meat a few times a week—and do so sustainably. (Slate)

• New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Pursues Bid for Home Run Milestone Judge is on pace to surpass Yankees legend Roger Maris’s pre-steroid mark of 61 homers in a single season. (Wall Street Journal)