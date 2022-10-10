10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Elon Musk’s Twitter Will Be a Wild Ride His deal to buy the company is back on. Here are six predictions about Twitter under Musk’s control, if it happens. (New York Times)

• Retail Real Estate Is Enjoying Its Biggest Revival in Years: U.S. retail real-estate vacancies are down, rents are up and more stores are opening than closing. (Wall Street Journal) see also Rich Mall, Poor Mall: Darwin Comes to Retail Meccas As the contraction of once-popular shopping centers continues, it’s the lower-end ones that get ejected. (CIO)

• Vanguard Closes In on BlackRock ETF Crown: With $45 Billion Haul Bogle-founded firm led ETF flows last quarter amid volatility Vanguard will surpass BlackRock in ETF assets in 2025, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. (Bloomberg)

• House Prices: 7 Years in Purgatory: 10%+ Nominal Price Declines Now Seem Likely. (Calculated Risk)

• Guys, it looks like Truth Social might not work out: Trump startup investors demand: “Give us a better deal or we’ll walk.” Ultimately, if Digital World is able to coax the investors to stay in, the company will still need SEC approval before it can close the Trump Media transaction. (Politico)

• Is Having Too Many Choices (Versus Too Few) Really the Greater Problem for Consumers? Choice deprivation—a feeling of not having enough to choose from—not choice overload is the most common consumer experience. And choice deprivation isn’t just more common—it’s also more harmful to choice satisfaction than overload. (Behavioral Scientist)

• The Onion has filed an amicus brief in Novak v. Parma, and its the best amicus brief I’ve ever read: Novak challenges the 6th Circuit use of Qualified Immunity to deny Free Speech protections to a parodist. (Pjaicomo) see also Novak-Parma – Onion Amicus Brief (Document Cloud)

• Bad Losers: Election deniers are a threat to democracy. The midterms could be the last chance to stop them. (The Atlantic)

• What NASA’s Crash Into an Asteroid Looks Like Astronomers on Earth — and a shoebox-size Italian spacecraft called LICIACube — captured the DART mission’s successful strike on Dimorphos. (New York Times)

• Paul McCartney’s freakish memory: And what it tells us about his creativity. (The Ruffian)