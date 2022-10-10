10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Pulling the curtain back: what do millionaires invest in? On average, respondents hold 53% of their portfolio in equities. Home bias shows 83% of their stocks are U.S. stocks. Only 10% hold any assets in hedge funds, venture capital, or private equity, but conditional on doing so, they allocate 13% of their portfolio to these funds. (Alpha Architect)

• The Last Time the Fed Created a Recession. From 1968-1982, the annual inflation was 4% or higher in 14 out of 15 years. Prices were up 5% or more in 12 of those years; more than 6% in 3 out of every 5 years and over 10% on four separate occasions. For the current cycle, the inflation rate has been above 3% since April 2021, so we’ve been dealing with higher-than-average price increases for around 18 months. (Wealth of Common Sense) see also Why I don’t think the Fed will back off: The pushback against rate hikes is unlikely to succeed. (Noahpinion)

• Hedge Fund Managers Paid for Stockpicking Genius Aren’t Showing Much of It:The traditional strategy of mixing long and short equity bets hasn’t provided the bear market buffer that clients hoped for. (Businessweek)

• The Sages of Wall Street: Understanding where growth forecasts are accurate and where they err. (Verdad)

• New Tool Shows Just How Much Users Lost in Celsius Bankruptcy: Using data likely pulled from its bankruptcy filing, a new tool now shows exactly how much different users lost following Celsius’ collapse. (Decrypt)

• The surprisingly high stakes in a Supreme Court case about bacon: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross asks just how far one state can go to change life in the other 49 states. (Vox)

• Why U.S. Efforts to Regain Chip Dominance Are Uphill: The American semiconductor industry ceded the lead to Asian rivals long ago, and now it is scrambling to catch up. (CIO) see also Logic of the The China Chip Ban: Joe Biden Just Crushed China’s Semiconductor Industry. (Stratechery via the Triad)

• Putin might lose the war. What would that look like for Russia, Ukraine and the world? A former CIA leader on the cataclysms that may lie ahead — and how the U.S. should deal with them. (Grid)

• College-Educated Voters Are Ruining American Politics: Political hobbyism is to public affairs what watching SportsCenter is to playing football. (The Atlantic)

• How Stoicism influenced music from the French Renaissance to Pink Floyd: Emerging in the wake of the violent French Wars of Religion, Neostoics looked to Stoicism as a remedy for social and political instability. They developed a vocal music repertoire to teach the principles of the system, guiding singers and listeners to “rehearse” Stoic techniques of emotional regulation through informal musical gatherings in people’s homes. (The Conversation)