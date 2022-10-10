10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• The Problem with Pulling Out of China: Many U.S. and other nations’ companies are thinking about transferring elsewhere. Easier said than done. Investors could be collateral damage. (CIO)

• US Chip Sanctions ‘Kneecap’ China’s Tech Industry: The toughest export restrictions yet cut off AI hardware and chip-making tools crucial to China’s commercial and military ambitions. (Wired) see also Xi Jinping, forever: China has shackled itself to…this one mediocre guy. (Noahpinion)

• Begging Markets to Capitulate, the Better to Rebound: Fund managers are giving up all hope, and that’s a good thing. Plus: Netflix (NFLX) finds its mojo again. (Bloomberg)

• Scientists May Have Just Cracked the Code on Fast Electric Car Charging: researchers at Penn State University published a study in Nature revealing they have developed an EV battery that, crucially, can charge up to about 70% capacity in roughly 10 minutes (Time)

• How Gamers Beat NFTs: Video game fans have largely beaten back efforts to incorporate blockchain tokens into new releases, a rare win against the industry’s efforts to wring more money from its customers. (Businessweek)

• Where Architects Go to Test Their Wackiest Ideas: A dolphin-shaped island. An oil rig revamped for bungee jumping. Architects bring ‘bonkers’ concepts to Saudi Arabia. (Wall Street Journal)

• How Bad Are Elon Musk’s Latest Twitter Shenanigans? Introducing the Elon Musk Shenanigans Watch. (Slate)

• How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails America’s first experiment with high-speed rail has become a multi-billion-dollar nightmare. Political compromises created a project so expensive that almost no one knows how it can be built as originally envisioned. (New York Times)

• London’s Natural History Museum: Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition Winners: The museum said in a release that an international panel of experts had selected the 19 finalists out of more than 38,000 entries from nearly 100 countries, based on their “originality, narrative, technical excellence and ethical practice.” Then, they awarded two of those winners — one in each age category — the top prize. (NPR)

• NBA Power Rankings: Warriors at No. 1; questions and what to like for all 30 teams: An offseason of drama, tumult and pure madness bled into the training camp and preseason portions of the calendar. (The Athletic)