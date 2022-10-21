10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Coming Soon on Netflix: A New Netflix. Netflix changed the entertainment industry forever. Can the company change itself now that it finally faces some real streaming competition? (Businessweek)

• Bullard Becomes Wall Street’s Go-To Guy for Hint of a Fed Pivot St. Louis Fed boss, a leading hawk now, hasn’t always been one In interview he cites Volcker influence, bike-inflation shock. (Bloomberg) see also Why I fear the Fed may be overdoing it: The question is, how much monetary tightening is in order? The Fed made the mistake of waiting for inflation to appear before starting to tighten. It would be a similar mistake to wait for inflation to return to target before stopping the tightening cycle. (Greg Mankiw)

• How Ticketmaster gets away with it: Yes, the face value of these tickets has gone up considerably. But an even bigger problem is “fees,” which can be “as high as 75% of the ticket price.” Worse, consumers are increasingly forced to buy tickets on the secondary market, where prices and fees are even higher. These issues can be traced back to one company: Live Nation Entertainment. (Popular Information)

• Fox News C.E.O.’s Strategy at Center of $1.6 Billion Lawsuit: Suzanne Scott remade Fox News Media into a lucrative consumer brand. But a defamation suit against the company is a test of her strategy and leadership. (New York Times)

• Apartment Builders Didn’t Get the Housing Slump Memo: Multifamily units make up the majority of a record number of homes under construction and are showing few signs of a slowdown. (Bloomberg) see also Where Architects Go to Test Their Wackiest Ideas: A dolphin-shaped island. An oil rig revamped for bungee jumping. Architects bring ‘bonkers’ concepts to Saudi Arabia. (Wall Street Journal)

• What We’ve Lost Playing the Lottery: The games are a bonanza for the companies that states hire to administer them. But what about the rest of us? (New Yorker)

• She’s made 1,750 Wikipedia bios for female scientists who haven’t gotten their due ‘Not only do we not have enough women in science, but we aren’t doing enough to celebrate the ones we have,’ said physicist Jess Wade. (Washington Post)

• The Conservative Stalwart Challenging the Far-Right Legal Theory That Could Subvert American Democracy: J. Michael Luttig is opposing Republican groups in one of the most momentous cases that the Supreme Court is considering this term. (New Yorker)

• When a Country’s Cuisine Becomes a Cultural Export: South Korea has sought to protect and enshrine its national dishes — while also sharing its wonders with the world. (New York Times)

• Midnights: What we know about Taylor Swift’s songwriting: Over the course of 16 years and nine albums, she’s switched genres from country to pop to alternative to folk. On Friday, she will release her latest record, Midnights, described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life… a journey through terrors and sweet dreams, the floors we pace and the demons we face.” (BBC)