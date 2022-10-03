10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Ten handy phrases for bluffing your way through the new financial crisis: Those screams you hear are ten thousand self-appointed financial experts howling into the existential abyss. (The Spectator)

• Cash Retakes Its Crown as the Fed Wrestles With Inflation: Investors are piling into products that shield them from losses in a rising rate environment. (Businessweek) see also Bonds May Be Having Their Worst Year Yet This has been the most devastating time for bonds since at least 1926, and maybe in centuries. But, our columnist writes, much of the damage is already behind us. (New York Times)

• Macro Hedge Funds Turn In Banner Year in Volatile Market Biggest interest-rate and currency moves in decades fuel gains after years of subpar returns. (Wall Street Journal)

• A non-random walk down Lombard Street: Not all market interventions are bailouts and not all bailouts are bad (FT Alphaville)

• Will Anyone Ever Buy or Sell a Home Again? High interest rates! Just what this bonkers housing market needed. (Slate) see also Taller Towers, Fewer Homes: New boutique condo towers, some with fewer apartments than the buildings they replace, are squandering high-density sites in Manhattan, urban planners say. (New York Times)

• Stuck on an Investment Problem? It Might Be Time for a Change. By breaking down silos and pushing investors into new workflows, investment offices can encourage creative problem solving, our columnist writes. (Institutional Investor)

• 20 Predictions for the Music Business in 10 Years: Music Business (The Honest Broker)

• Apple’s Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China Covid Zero, deteriorating US-Sino relations pressure US firms Chips are in the crosshairs as Taiwan-China tensions increase (Bloomberg)

• Are You Too Old to Wear That Now? Lockdown wrought a lot of changes—and, for many men, the clothes they wore pre-Covid don’t match who they are now. Two writers of different generations hunt for cool, age-appropriate solutions. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Not-So-Silent Friendship of Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith: The two, who have played the characters Jay and Silent Bob for 28 years and counting, reflect on their time as best friends and professional partners. (New York Times)