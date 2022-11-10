10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Can Silicon Valley Save Abortion? New femtech startups are pushing boundaries as investors weigh the risks — and the potential rewards. (Institutional Investor)

• These companies ran an experiment: Pay workers their full salary to work fewer days: The same pay for less time at work? 73 companies ran an experiemnt. They include financial firms, recruiters, consultants, health care companies and even a fish and chip shop in the U.K. While the data on the study hasn’t been released yet, the anecdotal feedback from these firms appears to be positive. 86% said they will likely continue the four-day workweek policy. (NPR) see also Don’t be misled by no-context reports of big tech layoffs: Big tech isn’t as big an employer as you might think (TKer)

• Sears Limps Through What Could Be Its Final Holiday Season: With just a handful of stores left and much of its real estate on the block, the once-dominant retailer has a grim outlook. (Businessweek)

• Bubbles Aren’t Just For Stock Markets: What was historic was we saw the collapse of three giant bubbles within hours of each other. The crypto bubble had its biggest comeuppance yet with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Freed’s FTX empire, Elon Musk lost his halo, and the election results appear to have taken the air out of Donald Trump‘s political career. (Ian’s Blog: Nominal Returns)

• How America’s top real estate agent sells 16 homes every day A typical agent in the US closes on 10 homes in a year. One record-setting agent in Texas does better than that nearly every day. (The Hustle)

• Forever & Always: Could the Taylor Swift ticket apocalypse bring change to Ticketmaster’s grip on the music industry? The ticket giant’s prices and fees have been a sore point for fans and entertainers. (Grid)

• The Russian Empire Must Die: A better future requires Putin’s defeat—and the end to imperial aspirations. (The Atlantic)

• The Beautiful, Brutal World of Bonsai: An American undergoes a gruelling apprenticeship to a Japanese master. (New Yorker)

• Is Time Running Out for the Leap Second? To the world’s timekeepers, the leap second is a kludge, a bane, a pain in the little hand. Now they’re proposing to ditch it. Will our days ever be the same? (New York Times)

• Is This Mountain Biking’s Greatest Uphill Achievement? Braydon Bringhurst Versus the Beast: This former pole vaulter is the rare athlete who can blend explosive power with precision and control. But he’d need a lot more than that to ride his bike up this insanely technical downhillt rail. (Bicycling)