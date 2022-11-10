10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• The state of the economy on Election Day, explained in 6 numbers: Rising prices have weighed heavily on the minds of voters who will soon determine the outcome of elections across the country. (Vox)

• Are TIPS a Bargain? They are, but with an asterisk. (Morningstar) see also The Best Places to Get Income in the Bond Market Now: A lot of investors are abandoning the battered fixed-income market. But that may be shortsighted. (Wall Street Journal)

• Is the Fed Spitting in the Wind? Maybe, When It Comes to Inflation. Interest rates are heading higher, and the economic toll from the rapid, ongoing rise in the cost of credit is only starting to unfold. But higher rates won’t fully fix the inflation problem. (Barron’s)

• The $24 Trillion Market That Predicts and Influences Interest Rates: The market for U.S. government bonds, called the Treasury market, offers predictions on the path for interest rates and the economy. (New York Times)

• Global Biodiversity: A Stable Ecosystem Yields Stable Economics: The U.N. General Assembly unveiled a 10-point plan on financing biodiversity, showing how reversing biodiversity loss helps stop the spread of poverty. (Chief Investment Officer)

• When Should You Change Your Asset Allocation? A handful of these funds do have the ability to employ these more complex strategies but the majority of nonprofits would be better off keeping things simple. Not everyone can invest in the top quartile or decile of the best funds (by definition). (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Federal Officials Trade Stock in Companies Their Agencies Oversee: Hidden records show thousands of senior executive branch employees owned shares of companies whose fates were directly affected by their employers’ actions, a Wall Street Journal investigation found (Wall Street Journal)

• The Car Safety Feature That Kills the Other Guy: When we count on vehicle size to protect us in a crash, what do we expect to happen? (Slate)

• What It Means to Be a Republican Today: Evan McMullin’s lesson on what his former party now stands for—and what it can’t stand. (The Bulwark)

• What Are the 500 Best Albums? Rolling Stone Has An Answer: If you disagree with the rankings, don’t blame the folks at Rolling Stone. Blame Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Iggy Pop. Nile Rodgers, Questlove, Billie Eilish, Herbie Hancock, Saweetie, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of Metallica and U2, among dozens of other artists. They were among the judges. (Bloomberg)