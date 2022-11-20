Climate Trace: Tracking Emissions

A comprehensive look at CO2 emissions around the world and their specific sources:

“Today, the Climate TRACE coalition released the most detailed facility-level global inventory of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to date, including emissions data for 72,612 individual sources worldwide. The 70,000+ individual sites — including specific power plants, steel mills, urban road networks, and oil and gas fields — represent the top known sources of emissions in the power sector, oil and gas production and refining, shipping, aviation, mining, waste, agriculture, road transportation, and the production of steel, cement, and aluminum.”

If this is the sort of data dive that interests you, it’s a rabbit hole you can get lost in.