MiB: Boaz Weinstein Live!

This week, we speak with Boaz Weinstein, the chief investment officer of Saba Capital Management LP, which Weinstein founded in 2009 as a lift-out of Saba Principal Strategies. Prior to founding Saba, Boaz Weinstein was co-head of global credit trading at Deutsche Bank, where he oversaw approximately 650 professionals.

We discuss why being long volatility in an era of Fed tightening is so challenging, and why so many funds that hedged have disappointed this year. He explains how credit has become the most volatile asset class, far more than equity.

A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

