10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning
train WFH reads:
• Breakup of Google’s Ad Business Would Reshape $500 Billion Sector: If government prevails, an asset spinoff is thought to be more likely than a sale. (Wall Street Journal)
• China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started: The country’s stocks are up 50% since officials rolled back Covid-19 restrictions. Alibaba, Yum China, and other names stand to gain. (Barron’s) but see Entrepreneurs Flee China’s Heavy Hand: ‘You Don’t Have to Stay There.’ Weary of crackdowns and lockdowns, businesspeople are moving out of China and taking their wealth with them. Many have found a new home in Singapore. (New York Times)
• Institutional Failure: A Future of Finance Worldview: Institutional Failure: A Future of Finance Worldview (ETF Trends)
• Meet the Latest Housing-Crisis Scapegoat: Blaming the housing crisis on hedge funds and private equity may be easy, but it’s dead wrong. (The Atlantic)
• What it would take for Apple to disentangle itself from China: The tech giant increasingly finds itself beholden to America’s biggest geopolitical rival. But is diversification even possible? (Financial Times)
• How Cash-Needy Private Companies Are Avoiding Dreaded Down Rounds: Few rules govern private markets, but some companies’ confidential maneuvers to bypass a valuation hit could raise eyebrows. (Businessweek)
• The Billions-Dollar VR/AR Headset Question: The appeal and utility of all-day AR glasses is obvious. But we are obviously very far away from such devices being possible, at any price. (Daring Fireball)
• There’s No Quick Fix for Social Media: Ignore the simplistic slogans. Separating what’s invaluable about services like Twitter and Facebook from what’s noxious will require years of experimentation. (Wall Street Journal)
• Gun owners favor requiring parents to lock up weapons. It’s lawmakers who don’t. After a 6-year-old shot a teacher in Virginia, there will be another push for safe gun storage laws across the country. Most will likely fail. (Washington Post)
• Arms and the Man: How not to write an action movie: And Arnold! So easy, then as now, to laugh at as a cultural figure, but he can’t be laughed at retrospectively. He’s calm, not wooden; fierce, not foolish; intelligent, not doltish. One hadn’t noticed. One can’t not notice. (Harper’s Magazine)
U.S. GDP Rose 2.9% in the Fourth Quarter After a Year of High Inflation
Source: Wall Street Journal
