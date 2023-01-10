10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning
train WFH reads:
• Fed Officials Ask How to Better Understand Inflation After Surprises: Federal Reserve officials, including Lisa Cook, a board member, are wrestling with how to think about price increases after 18 months of rapid change. (New York Times)
• Used-Car Prices Are Finally Dropping: Covid-era production snags and supply constraints for new rides sent prices for older ones skyrocketing. No longer. (Businessweek) see also The Secret That Explains the Price of the Cheapest Tesla: Elon Musk’s always-changing prices are unique in the auto world, and will be under the microscope like never before. (Bloomberg)
• Crypto’s Tax Shelter Problem: Playing hide-and-seek from tax havens is hardly a new game, but for blowup-prone crypto companies and investors, it’s an increasingly problematic one. (Institutional Investor)
• As Infrastructure Money Lands, the Job Dividends Begin: Trillions of dollars in government spending will profoundly affect the labor market, but in ways hard to measure, and mostly under the surface. (New York Times)
• Fed’s No-Rate-Cut Mantra Rejected by Markets Seeing Recession: Policymakers insist rates will be held high into 2024; Markets see rate cuts later in 2023 as economy deteriorates (Bloomberg)
• Vancouver Skyscraper Twists Around Zoning Restrictions: Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group used limitations to its advantage with the gravity-defying Vancouver House apartment tower. (CityLab)
• Fans Search for Coveted Film Merch—Five Decades After a Movie’s Release: Insider T-shirts and hats for long-ago films—including those that didn’t have merch to begin with—are never-hotter thanks to bootleg sites (Wall Street Journal)
• 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023: Every year, we pick the 10 technologies that matter the most right now. You’ll recognize some; others might surprise you. We look for advances that will have a big impact on our lives and then break down why they matter. (MIT Technology Review)
• Lawyers who enabled Trump in election plot face heightened risk of charges: House panel refers John Eastman, Jeff Clark, Rudy Giuliani and Kenneth Chesebro to DoJ for offering Trump bogus legal cover. (The Guardian)
• Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Chapter in Rock History, Dies at 78 His playing with the Yardbirds and as leader of his own bands brought a sense of adventure to their groundbreaking recordings. (NYT) see also Jeff Beck: The British rock guitar legend’s career in pictures (BBC)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jennifer Grancio, CEO of Engine No. 1, where she guides the firm’s strategic vision. She previously was a founding member of BlackRock’s iShares business, where she led European, US, and global distribution, driving the growth of iShares and the global ETF industry.
Despite seeing one of the biggest corporate collapses in history, markets are still functioning and there hasn’t really been any systemic risk.
Source: Jim Reid, Deutsche Bank
