10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Fed Officials Ask How to Better Understand Inflation After Surprises: Federal Reserve officials, including Lisa Cook, a board member, are wrestling with how to think about price increases after 18 months of rapid change. (New York Times)

• Used-Car Prices Are Finally Dropping: Covid-era production snags and supply constraints for new rides sent prices for older ones skyrocketing. No longer. (Businessweek) see also The Secret That Explains the Price of the Cheapest Tesla: Elon Musk’s always-changing prices are unique in the auto world, and will be under the microscope like never before. (Bloomberg)

• Crypto’s Tax Shelter Problem: Playing hide-and-seek from tax havens is hardly a new game, but for blowup-prone crypto companies and investors, it’s an increasingly problematic one. (Institutional Investor)

• As Infrastructure Money Lands, the Job Dividends Begin: Trillions of dollars in government spending will profoundly affect the labor market, but in ways hard to measure, and mostly under the surface. (New York Times)

• Fed’s No-Rate-Cut Mantra Rejected by Markets Seeing Recession: Policymakers insist rates will be held high into 2024; Markets see rate cuts later in 2023 as economy deteriorates (Bloomberg)

• Vancouver Skyscraper Twists Around Zoning Restrictions: Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group used limitations to its advantage with the gravity-defying Vancouver House apartment tower. (CityLab)

• Fans Search for Coveted Film Merch—Five Decades After a Movie’s Release: Insider T-shirts and hats for long-ago films—including those that didn’t have merch to begin with—are never-hotter thanks to bootleg sites (Wall Street Journal)

• 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023: Every year, we pick the 10 technologies that matter the most right now. You’ll recognize some; others might surprise you. We look for advances that will have a big impact on our lives and then break down why they matter. (MIT Technology Review)

• Lawyers who enabled Trump in election plot face heightened risk of charges: House panel refers John Eastman, Jeff Clark, Rudy Giuliani and Kenneth Chesebro to DoJ for offering Trump bogus legal cover. (The Guardian)

• Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Chapter in Rock History, Dies at 78 His playing with the Yardbirds and as leader of his own bands brought a sense of adventure to their groundbreaking recordings. (NYT) see also Jeff Beck: The British rock guitar legend’s career in pictures (BBC)