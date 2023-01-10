10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Wall Street Sets Low Bar for Corporate Earnings Season: Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to report first year-over-year decline in quarterly earnings since height of pandemic. (Wall Street Journal) see also Value Stocks to Lure Investors During Grim Earnings Season: Majority of investors expect ugly earnings reports to drive S&P 500 lower. (Bloomberg)
• The Most Important New Inflation Indicator: Introducing the New Tenant Repeat Rent Index—A New Way of Measuring Housing Inflation. (Apricitas Economics)
• 50 Companies to Watch in 2023: From EBay to Porsche, keep an eye on these global stocks this year. (Businessweek) see also CES 2023’s Wildest Highlights: Flying Cars, Flying Boats and Folding Screens The world’s biggest consumer electronics show has brought plenty of TV, laptops and gaming gadgets to gawk at — plus some big surprises. (CNET)
• Why Does Private Equity Get to Play Make-Believe With Prices? Investors and managers are playing a dangerous game of “volatility laundering,” Cliff Asness writes. (Institutional Investor)
• December 2022 jobs report: Why the Fed is probably happy about it: Wages and employment grew, but probably not at a pace that would panic the Fed. (Grid) see also Where is the minimum wage increasing in the U.S.? Here are the 23 places enacting a pay bump in 2023. With a stagnant federal minimum wage, states and localities are picking up the slack. (Grid)
• How Tall Is Too Tall? The rise and rise and rise of the supertall skyscraper. Hence the new category: The supertall superslim. (The Atlantic)
• The Many Forces Fueling Tesla’s $860 Billion Tumble: Investors in Elon Musk’s day job are feeling a lot less excited about the future. (Businessweek) see also OK, 2022 was a disaster for Tesla. What next? It’s all about fundamentals. (Financial Times)
• Living With Wolves: Working at a wolf sanctuary became part of my identity. Leaving the pack was harder than I expected. (Catapult)
• ‘Disruptive’ science has declined — and no one knows why: The proportion of publications that send a field in a new direction has plummeted over the past half-century. (Nature) see also The dance of the naked emperors A followup to “The rise and fall of peer review” (Experimental History)
• F1 Want Women in the Cockpit For First Time Since 1976: With its new academy, the racing league is inviting women to train for the grand prix. (Bloomberg)
America’s 117th Congress accomplished a lot of bipartisan lawmaking.
Source: Economist