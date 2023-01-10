10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• The Fiscal Arsonists: Please stop playing weird political games with the U.S. fiscal system. (Noahpinion) see also Janet Yellen Dismisses Minting $1 Trillion Coin to Avoid Default: Treasury Secretary says the Federal Reserve would likely not agree to such a scheme. (Wall Street Journal)

• Stocks usually recover before earnings do: Last summer, when stocks first reached bear market territory, pundits everywhere said analysts needed to slash earnings expectations before stocks could bottom and a recovery could begin. Expectations for Q4 S&P 500 earnings have plunged from 4.8% y/y growth in late September to a -4.9% decline now, as earnings season dawns, one of the biggest swings on record. This is the “pessimism of disbelief” that underpins new bull markets. (FI)

• Dot-Com Redux: How to invest after valuation risk strikes (Verdad)

• Netflix’s New Chapter: Netflix’s moment of greatest peril is, in retrospect, barely visible in the company’s stock chart: (Stratechery)

• Fed Sets Course for Milder Interest-Rate Rise in February: Officials could begin weighing whether and when to pause rate increases this spring. (Wall Street Journal)

• Who really pays for your rewards? When it come to reward credit cards, not everyone’s a winner. (Financial Times Alphaville)

• Weed Legalization Supported By Most U.S. Voters: Support for recreational weed legalization at the federal level is growing among voters across the political spectrum. (Kiplinger)

• Bosses are obsessed with returning to the office. Here’s why it’s already out of their hands: Your boss is capital-O obsessed with returning to the office. Why? (Fortune) see also How top CEOs from Elon Musk to Tim Cook tackled the big return-to-office in 2022: The world edged closer to learning to live with COVID-19 in 2022, and as it did, an increasing number of pandemic restrictions were lifted. In many countries, that meant returning to the office for the first time in two years. (Fortune)

• “Died Suddenly” Is Anti-Vaxxers’ New Favorite Phrase: The theory has no scientific evidence to support it, the “died suddenly” rhetoric has gained a lot of traction on social media. What makes COVID misinformation so spreadable, and how can public health officials combat the rumors? (Slate)

• These dogs ride a bus like humans ‘and now the internet is in love’ ‘The puppy bus just took off,’ said Mo Thompson, who runs a dog walking business in Skagway, Alaska. (Washington Post)