10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion Fortune: A look inside BlueCrest reveals Michael Platt’s many acts — including outsize returns and some harrowing losses. (Bloomberg)

• Stock, Bond and Crypto Investors Call Fed’s Bluff on Interest Rates: Many are skeptical as central bank says battle against inflation isn’t over. (Wall Street Journal) see also Wall Street: We Want Lower Rates. The Fed: Not So Fast: Traders keep bidding up stock and bond prices in hopes that the central bank will declare victory over inflation. (Businessweek)

• #EUROBOOM European stock markets have further to rally, argues GS (FT)

• Wall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing Slump: Big money spent a fortune snapping up homes. Now, regular folk are outsmarting the pros. (Bloomberg)

• The Last Mustard Maker in Dijon: Nicolas Charvy is bringing a culinary art back to its ancestral home. (Atlas Obscura)

• When Private Equity Came for the Toddler Gyms: The same playbook that has notched high returns acquiring things like foreclosed homes and highway rest stops is being tested by a family-oriented franchise. (New York Times) see also The Private Markets Valuation Debate Isn’t Settled Yet: The Miami conference circuit was abuzz with valuation chatter as investors weigh the pros and cons. (Institutional Investor)

• This group is sharpening the GOP attack on ‘woke’ Wall Street: Consumers’ Research, bolstered by millions in undisclosed donations, targets investment firms and their evaluation of climate risks (Washington Post)

• Passwordless Authentication: What It Is and Why You Need It ASAP. The cybersecurity industry has a vision for a more secure future—one that involves getting rid of passwords. (PC Magazine)

• Want a well-trained dog? Start with a better-trained human. Some dog researchers are rethinking the goals of obedience training, which should include listening, a strong parenting style and collaboration with your dog. (Washington Post)

• Astronomers Say They Have Spotted the Universe’s First Stars: Theory has it that “Population III” stars brought light to the cosmos. The James Webb Space Telescope may have just glimpsed them. (Quanta Magazine)