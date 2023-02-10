10 Wednesday AM Reads

Welcome to February! Kick off the new month with our mid-week
• The Shipping Industry Is Getting a Slew of New Vessels—Right as Demand Cools: Carriers plowed pandemic profits into a fleet of bigger cargo vessels. They’re arriving just as trade growth is softening. (Businessweek)
• The Junkification of Amazon: Why does it feel like the company is making itself worse? (New York Magazine).html see also How Amazon Became Ordinary: I still use Amazon a great deal, but much less than I did; I no longer assume Amazon has the lowest price, often compare porices via Google shopping. This is a major shift in consumer behavior. (The Big Picture)
• Independent Watchmakers Surge as Rolex, Patek Remain Unattainable: Horologer Ming is just one of the many brands that’s getting a moment in the sun among collectors who are frustrated with the big brands’ prices and availability—and who are discovering the quality of the small shops. (Businessweek)
• The Forgotten Lessons of 2008: Seth Klarman. Seth Klarman outlines the lessons that investors were quick to forget only two years following one of the greatest financial meltdowns in modern history. (Investment Talk)
• Short Sellers Feel the Pain in Stock Market’s 2023 Rally: Highly shorted shares are beating the S&P 500 this year, and short sellers are down by $81 billion. (Wall Street Journal)
• Americans Are Gobbling Up Takeout Food. Restaurants Bet That Won’t Change. America’s biggest chains test digital-only restaurants and more drive-throughs, gambling that heightened consumer demand for food to go will last well beyond the pandemic. (Wall Street Journal)
• The Private Assets Insurance Companies Want in 2023: In recent years, insurers have been swapping public assets for private ones. Higher interest rates aren’t reversing that trend — just changing it. (Institutional Investor)
• In pursuit of decent coffee: No great stagnation in home espresso. (Works In Progress)
• This woman bakes recipes she finds on gravestone epitaphs: ‘They’re to die for’ Rosie Grant recorded the baking process and posted it on TikTok, “and it exploded,” she said. (Washington Post)
• Mangled Voice-to-Text Messages Are Embarrassing Users: Flubs are so common people have learned to decode the gibberish others send. (Wall Street Journal)
