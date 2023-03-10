10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Your NCAA Tournament Bracket Is a Business School in Disguise: What can you learn from the biggest upsets in college basketball? (Wall Street Journal)

• What CEOs Are Getting Wrong About the Future of Work—and How to Make It Right: To build better companies, leaders need to experiment more, quit ‘living in fear of opening Pandora’s box,’ says Wharton management professor Adam Grant. (Wall Street Journal) see also Why Job Reshoring Is Merely a Trickle: U.S. manufacturing can’t compete on cost, but it has a leg up in some areas. (Chief Investment Officer)

• Go West, young banker! From Manifest Destiny to Big Tech, Silicon Valley Bank is a case study in the how the West was spun. (Business Insider)

• A Fed tale as old as time: Banking crises are at the heart of the Fed’s origin story. We may talk endlessly about monetary policy. I can assure you that 25 versus 50 basis points and the terminal rate are not on the minds of Fed officials this week. (Stay-At-Home Macro)

• So You Want to Turn an Office Building Into a Home? Cities are eager to do this amid rising remote work. But it’s harder than you might think. (New York Times)

• Which Subscription Will You Cancel First? With retailers pushing them alongside streaming offerings, many Americans have signed up for more than they need. Let the cancellations begin. (Bloomberg)

• There’s a Psychological ‘Vaccine’ against Misinformation: A social psychologist found that showing people how manipulative techniques work can create resilience against misinformation. (Scientific American)

• The Battle of Bakhmut: Is the End Game Approaching? The battle has blooded the Russians (both Army and Wagner forces) in a way that they have not experienced since the Second World War. According to some reports, their slow, methodical and frankly, unnecessary, campaign for Bakhmut has resulted in over ten thousand Russian casualties. It has also resulted in significant casualties for the Ukrainians, who have had to balance defending here to attrit the Russians, defend in other locations while also building the quality and quantity of forces for the offensives to come in 2023. (Futura Doctrina)

• The Strongest Evidence Yet That an Animal Started the Pandemic: A new analysis of genetic samples from China appears to link the pandemic’s origin to raccoon dogs. (The Atlantic)

• Why Fairleigh Dickinson Over Purdue Was the Biggest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever: The Knights entered the game as one of the worst teams to make the tournament in two decades. They exited as a stone-cold legend. (Wall Street Journal)