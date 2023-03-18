10 Weekend Reads

March 18, 2023 6:30am by

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of  coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

The A to Z of economics: Economic terms, from “absolute advantage” to “zero-sum game”, explained to you in plain English. (The Economist)

The Incredible Tantrum Venture Capitalists Threw Over Silicon Valley Bank: Remind me why, exactly, these guys have so much control over technological innovation? (Slate) see also How Not to Cover a Bank Run: When financial panic looms, reporters need to stick to the facts. (The Atlantic)

Tech’s very bad year, in numbers: Reduced investment and large-scale layoffs have created dark times for tech globally. (Rest Of World)

The Biggest Winner of the Gas Stove Fight Is Induction Ranges: While culture warriors and foodies panic over their favorite kitchen appliance, the induction range is still waiting for America to fall in love. (Businessweek)

The Brilliant Inventor Who Made Two of History’s Biggest Mistakes: A century ago, Thomas Midgley Jr. was responsible for two phenomenally destructive innovations. What can we learn from them today? (New York Times Magazine)

Behind the Show for Man’s Best Friend Lurks a Ruthless Competition: “You get cliques, you get jealousy, you get arguments. It’s competition, and people do get like that about competition.” (Bloomberg)

What Do We Actually Know About Covid-19? Not Enough: Scientists studying the novel coronavirus say it is too early to sound the all clear; ‘Are there other tricks we have yet to see?’ (Wall Street Journal)

We’re Distracted. That’s Nothing New. Ever since Thoreau headed to Walden, our attention has been wandering. (Chronicle of Higher Education)

What Broken Windows Theory Can Teach Us: Now The discredited policing philosophy got one thing right: It isn’t crime that makes people feel unsafe. (Slate)

Not to Be: High Art. Romantic intrigue. Monstrous villainy. The inside story of the original, star-studded—and star-crossed—production of Shakespeare in Love is the stuff of, well, Shakespeare. (Air Mail)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business this week with Cliff Asness, co-founder and chief investment officer at AQR Capital Management. The quant firm manages $100 billion in 40 diversified strategies across equity and alternatives, applying mathematics to market data and making evidence-based investments. His published research can be found at Cliff’s Perspectives.

 

Wall Street’s Biggest Banks Rescue Teetering First Republic.

Source: NYT

 

