10 Weekend Reads

• The A to Z of economics: Economic terms, from “absolute advantage” to “zero-sum game”, explained to you in plain English. (The Economist)

• The Incredible Tantrum Venture Capitalists Threw Over Silicon Valley Bank: Remind me why, exactly, these guys have so much control over technological innovation? (Slate) see also How Not to Cover a Bank Run: When financial panic looms, reporters need to stick to the facts. (The Atlantic)

• Tech’s very bad year, in numbers: Reduced investment and large-scale layoffs have created dark times for tech globally. (Rest Of World)

• The Biggest Winner of the Gas Stove Fight Is Induction Ranges: While culture warriors and foodies panic over their favorite kitchen appliance, the induction range is still waiting for America to fall in love. (Businessweek)

• The Brilliant Inventor Who Made Two of History’s Biggest Mistakes: A century ago, Thomas Midgley Jr. was responsible for two phenomenally destructive innovations. What can we learn from them today? (New York Times Magazine)

• Behind the Show for Man’s Best Friend Lurks a Ruthless Competition: “You get cliques, you get jealousy, you get arguments. It’s competition, and people do get like that about competition.” (Bloomberg)

• What Do We Actually Know About Covid-19? Not Enough: Scientists studying the novel coronavirus say it is too early to sound the all clear; ‘Are there other tricks we have yet to see?’ (Wall Street Journal)

• We’re Distracted. That’s Nothing New. Ever since Thoreau headed to Walden, our attention has been wandering. (Chronicle of Higher Education)

• What Broken Windows Theory Can Teach Us: Now The discredited policing philosophy got one thing right: It isn’t crime that makes people feel unsafe. (Slate)

• Not to Be: High Art. Romantic intrigue. Monstrous villainy. The inside story of the original, star-studded—and star-crossed—production of Shakespeare in Love is the stuff of, well, Shakespeare. (Air Mail)