10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• The U.S. Cracked a $3.4 Billion Crypto Heist—and Bitcoin’s Anonymity: “Federal authorities have pierced the veil of blockchain transactions. Investigators can now identify supposedly anonymous wallet addresses associated with terrorists, drug traffickers, money launderers & cybercriminals.” (Wall Street Journal)

• End of the Gas-Engine Camaro Opens a New Door for Muscle Cars: G.M. is ending production of the classic American sports car, but executives say an electric version is likely. Corvette is already planning one. (New York Times) see also A Classic American Car Is Having an Identity Crisis: Ford’s electric Mustang, the Mach-E, is attracting an unusual bunch of drivers—including me. (The Atlantic)

• How China changed the game for countries in default: The fragile process for dealing with insolvent economies is now at risk of unravelling completely owing to a powerful and unpredictable force in sovereign debt. (Financial Times Alphaville)

• The 60-40 Investment Strategy Is Back After Tanking Last Year: The recovery has emboldened investors who didn’t stray from the approach during 2022’s market tumult (Wall Street Journal)

• How 2022 Became a Record Year for US Income Taxes: An asset-price boom, a progressive tax code and inflation interacted to drive effective rates higher than ever. Now the process is working in reverse.. (Bloomberg)

• Hospital ‘Black Boxes’ Put Surgical Practices Under the Microscope: Hospitals have begun to use the technology to help reduce medical errors and improve patient safety. (Wall Street Journal)

• AI is flooding the workplace, and workers love it: Who’s afraid of ChatGPT? Not these workers. (Vox)

• Meet the cranky uncle ‘vaccinating’ people against conspiracies: Observation is backed up by a new review of 25 studies into counteracting conspiratorial thought and scepticism towards science. The University of Cork review found that “traditional fact-checking and counterarguments are the least effective means of combating conspiracy beliefs.” (Sydney Morning Herald)

• Elon Musk’s Free-Speech Charade Is Over: Now that the mogul has swung Twitter to the right, conservatives no longer believe that social-media policies violate the First Amendment. (The Arlantic) see also NPR becomes first major news organization to leave Twitter: The decision comes as Elon Musk’s relationship with the press deteriorates at an astonishing rate. (The Verge)

• The Wave-Conquering, Metaverse-Crashing Life of Kai Lenny: Treated as an outcast in Maui’s cool-kid surf culture, he went on to master nearly every extreme water sport. No wonder the tech elite has a crush on him. (Wired)