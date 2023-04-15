10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words (Steve Jobs Archive)

• Inside Rupert Murdoch’s Succession Drama: With the $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit threatening to hobble Fox News, the ink on his divorce to Jerry Hall still wet, and his broken engagement to Ann Lesley Smith even fresher, it’s been a chaotic 12 months for the 92-year-old conservative media baron. As Fox and family insiders tell it, this could just be the beginning. (Vanity Fair)

• Sketches from Ukraine: Even as their cities are bombed, Ukrainians continue to fill their malls with electronics, host classical music concerts, and import tropical fruits—acts of resistance in the face of Russia’s attempts to destroy the fabric of their society. (The Believer)

• Groundwater Gold Rush: Banks, pension funds and insurers have been turning California’s scarce water into enormous profits, leaving people with less to drink. (Bloomberg)

• The Eurochip: The quest for the European microchip from the 1980s to the present. (Phenomenal World)

• The False Promise of Opportunity Zones: Tax breaks for investors don’t help poor communities. Rather than court venture capital, cities must build new institutions to grow neighborhood wealth. (Boston Review)

• Adrift: In the early morning hours of May 28, 2021, a strange boat appeared in the Caribbean. As local fishermen approached it, they made a grisly discovery: Everyone aboard it was dead. The boat and its passengers’ origins were a mystery. Yet what remained held clues to their story. (AP)

• How does a magician trick other magicians? We went to find out. At the “magic Olympics,” magicians from around the world compete to be deemed the world’s best. To win, they must fool each other. (National Geographic)

• The Limits of Forgiveness: I wondered: To whom am I being unfair? It occurred to me that you can be unfair to someone either by being too forgiving or too unforgiving. There has to be some kind of balance between justice and mercy, with mercy being the work of forgiveness, and punishment being the work of justice. (The Point)

• Kevin Love Wants to Keep Going: A Hall of Fame career might be enough for some, but not for Love. He didn’t go to Miami to chase a ring—he’s chasing meaning, and an itch he just can’t scratch. “I don’t know if I’ll make it to 20 [seasons],” says Love, “but I’ve always had my eyes on that.” (The Ringer)