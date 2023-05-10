10 Monday AM Reads

May 8, 2023 6:55am by

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

How Sam Bankman-Fried Peddled a Story Everyone Wanted to Believe: In an excerpt from his upcoming book, Axios’s Brady Dale explores “what we think we know” about Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX, and the crypto industry. (Institutional Investor)

Where to Invest in Real Estate Now: Four experts offer timely ideas on where — and whether — to invest in this messy market. (Bloomberg)

2023 World Changing Ideas Awards: Fast Company’s annual World Changing Ideas Awards honor the businesses and organizations that are developing creative solutions to the most pressing issues of our time. (Fast Company)

It’s Not Just Bud Light. How Companies Are Fighting Back Against the War Over ‘Woke.’ Bud Light is the latest casualty in a battle over whether companies are embracing too many progressive goals on everything from gender identity to climate change. What’s at stake as companies fight back. (Barron’s)

Steve Jobs, Rick Rubin and “taste”: The Apple co-founder and the super-producer share similar ideas regarding taste and creativity. (Trung Phan)

Why Disinformation and Misinformation Are More Dangerous Than Malware: Combatting misinformation and disinformation online is no easy task, but the cybersecurity community needs to fight it anyway, experts argue at RSAC 2023. (PC Mag)

• BuzzFeed’s Jonah Peretti and Gawker’s Nick Denton on why the 2010s digital media boom went bust: A conversation with two media pioneers — plus Ben Smith, whose new book chronicles their rise and fall. (Vox)

The Quest for Longevity Is Already Over: Studying people who live well beyond the age of 100 could reveal the secret to living longer, healthier lives. But the statistics tell another story. (Wired)

Why is it so hard for American drivers to reach Formula One? There have been just four U.S.-born drivers in F1 in the past 30 years. (Washington Post)

‘God, life is so strange’: Diane Keaton on dogs, doors, wine and why she’s ‘really fancy’ The Oscar-winning actor is back for the Book Club sequel. But what she really wants to talk about is big cars, her love for Woody Allen – and her unexpected passion (The Guardian)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Julian Salisbury, Chief Investment Officer of Goldman Sachs Asset & Wealth Management, with $737 billion in assets under management. He is a member of the Management Committee and Co-Chair of the Asset Management Investment Committees, (private equity, infrastructure, growth equity, credit, and real estate).

 

The prime-age employment population ratio rose to the highest level since 2001

Source: @danielbzhao

 

