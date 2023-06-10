10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• How Republicans and Big Business Broke Up: Republican lawmakers, accusing CEOs of skewing left, have become less dependent on corporate PAC money than at any time in the past three decades. (Wall Street Journal)

• How A.I. Is Helping Architects Change Workplace Design: With more hybrid workers and new office needs, firms like Zaha Hadid Architects are turning to artificial intelligence for solutions. (New York Times) see also Tulsa will pay you to live there. And you’ll love it. Remote workers came for the cash. They stayed for the community. (Vox)

• Tesla’s Magic Has Been Reduced to Its Chargers: Ford and GM are turning to Tesla’s charging connectors, giving the company more influence over our EV future. (The Atlantic)

• Profit Inflation Is Real: “A comparison shows how extraordinary our current inflationary distress actually has been and still is. Unlike during the 1970s, corporations today wield sufficient market power to effectively protect their profit mark-ups (and, by doing so, to realize higher profits) during a time of inflationary stress that is comparable to that of the 1970s.” (Institute for New Economic Thinking)

• ‘Shadow Banks’ Account for Half of the World’s Assets—and Pose Growing Risks: Regulators lack a clear view into the world of nonbank finance, or ‘shadow banking.’ Barron’s peers into this opaque world. (Barron’s)

• When Did All the Fun Stuff Go Upscale? Casinos, skiing, going to the movies … only if you can afford it. (Slate)

• The Longevity Skeptic: Believing we can rewrite the manual for human lifespan is like believing in the tooth fairy. This biochemist calls BS on extending human lifespan. Is he right? (Nautilus) see also Scalpel, Forceps, Bone Drill: Modern Medicine in Ancient Rome: A 2,000-year-old collection of medical tools, recently unearthed in Hungary, offer insight into the practices of undaunted, much-maligned Roman doctors. (New York Times)

• Leno: My nine lives: When I think back on the number of close calls I’ve had on antique motorcycles, I realize how lucky I’ve been. But eventually everyone’s luck runs out, as it did with the steam car and the Indian, all within a few months of each other. But I’m still here, and while I may not have another big motorcycle crash in me, I hope I still have a few more miles to go.. (Hagerty)

• ‘You don’t have another option’: Inside the Biden, McCarthy debt ceiling deal: A frantic and acrimonious month of talks between GOP lawmakers and White House aides staved off default — with little lasting change to the nation’s fiscal picture. (Washington Post)

• The Beatles Come Together Using AI for ‘Last Record,’ Paul McCartney Says: The record features AI-assisted vocals from the late Beatle John Lennon. (Wall Street Journal)