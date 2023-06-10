10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week, 4-day weekend morning reads:

• Why It Seems Everything We Knew About the Global Economy Is No Longer True: While the world’s eyes were on the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and China, the paths to prosperity and shared interests have grown murkier. (New York Times)

• The ad industry is going all-in on AI: At Cannes Lions, the year’s biggest ad event, you couldn’t escape talk of ChatGPT or Midjourney, even at the yacht parties. (Vox)

• How America’s New Favorite Beer Hammered the Competition: Modelo Especial dethroning Bud Light was a decade in the making—and its coronation began with one man blocking a $20 billion deal (Wall Street Journal)

• Crypto’s Most Powerful Woman Speaks Out as Crisis Rocks Binance: Behind the scenes, Yi He is an influential power broker in the $1.2 trillion crypto market. Now, the firm she helped start with Changpeng “CZ” Zhao is under threat from regulators. (Bloomberg)

• You Hate Your Job. ‘Rage Applying’ Probably Isn’t the Answer. Rapid-fire résumé submissions usually don’t work—even when they do, the next job might be as bad as the last. (Wall Street Journal)

• Is Long COVID Linked to Mental Illness? The research is preliminary. The topic is charged. But the question has a very real basis. (Slate)

• How to Steal a Masterpiece: Advice from the World’s Greatest Art Thief: First, says the art thief, forget about the movies. Skylight entries, smoke bombs, and shootouts may be cinematic, but unless you want to go to jail, these are terrible tactics for stealing art. Violence and destruction in a museum only minimize your odds of success. Art crime, according to Stéphane Breitwieser, is best accomplished when no one knows that it’s happening. (Time)

• Everyone Likes Reading. Why Are We So Afraid of It? Book bans, chatbots, pedagogical warfare: What it means to read has become a minefield. (New York Times)

• Kevin McCarthy’s Trump gaffe exposes Republican dilemma: The Speaker’s critique was pretty mild, the reaction from Trump supporters was anything but. “McCarthy stepped in it,” says Bryan Lanza, a former Trump staffer who remains close to the former president. “[McCarthy] can’t afford to be seen as soft on Trump or he loses his Speakership.” (BBC)

• If you love film, you should be worried about what’s going on at Turner Classic Movies: TCM has been a joy since its launch in 1994, and has never faltered. In my home, it’s earned its place as my default channel of choice: Of all the channels and streaming services on TV, it’s the one that, more than any other, wasn’t broke, and didn’t need fixing. (NPR)