10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Who Builds The Internet? Meet Wikipedia’s Architects: The world wide web of Wikipedia, as told by its editors. (Byline)

• Microsoft’s Sudden AI Dominance Is Scrambling Silicon Valley’s Power Structure: The company has quietly cornered the emerging software market, and it’s preparing to cash in. (Businessweek) see also How Nvidia Became ChatGPT’s Brain and Joined the $1 Trillion Club: CEO Jensen Huang’s big bet on AI went from hand-delivering processors to Elon Musk and Sam Altman in 2016 to joining today’s alpha pack of Silicon Valley. (Businessweek)

• Crypto collapse? Get in loser, we’re pivoting to AI: “Current AI feels like something out of a Philip K Dick story because it answers a question very few people were asking: What if a computer was stupid?.” (Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain)

• Don’t let them fool you: The fear of being duped is ubiquitous, but excessive scepticism makes it harder to trust one another and cooperate (Aeon)

• How a dose of MDMA transformed a white supremacist: Brendan was once a leader in the US white nationalist movement. But when he took the drug MDMA in a scientific study, it would radically change his extremist beliefs – to the surprise of everyone involved. Rachel Nuwer investigates what happened. (BBC)

• Is Apple’s weird headset the future? Apple’s new goggles aren’t for normals. Not yet, anyway. So why does Apple want to show them off? (Vox)

• When Doctors Use a Chatbot to Improve Their Bedside Manner: Despite the drawbacks of turning to artificial intelligence in medicine, some physicians find that ChatGPT improves their ability to communicate empathetically with patients. (New York Times)

• The Secret History And Strange Future Of Charisma: How our culture, politics and technology became infused with a mysterious social phenomenon that everyone can feel but nobody can explain. (NOEMA) see also Every self-help book ever, boiled down to 11 simple rules: The basic advice in hundreds of bestsellers is older than you think. (Mashable)

• Shiny Happy People is a great reminder of why cult documentaries should exist: Nearly every one of these films isn’t just about a cult leader and a scandal; they examine the subjugation, in particular, of women at the hands of charismatic men. Even more importantly, in these docs that deal with fundamentalisms of all stripes (Latter-day Saints, Protestant, or even “secular,” in the case of NXIVM), a question arises: Why didn’t you just leave? (Vox)

• Jack Johnson’s Oahu: The Hawaii-born singer-songwriter and activist recommends some places he loves on the island he still calls home. And yes, surfing and music are involved. (New York Times)