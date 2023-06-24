10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Evolution of Financial Advice. To be a successful investor you need to possess a number of different traits. You need to understand how math, statistics and probabilities work. You need to understand how corporations and the global economy generally function over the long haul. You need an understanding of how the different asset classes behave from a risk and reward perspective. You also need a deep understanding of financial market history from booms to busts. And you need the emotional discipline to stick with a reasonable investment strategy from manias to panics and everything in between. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• The Loony Conspiracy Theory Threatening Wall Street: Naked short-selling is a thing. Actually, it really isn’t. But that hasn’t stopped a group of hucksters, led by a cynical lawyer, from conjuring an excuse for meme-stock collapses — and creating a community now talking up violence against anyone in their way. (Forbes)

• How MrBeast Became the Willy Wonka of YouTube: Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. MrBeast, has become a viral sensation for his absurd acts of altruism. Why do so many people think he’s evil? (New York Times)

• From “Heavy Purchasers” of Pregnancy Tests to the Depression-Prone: We Found 650,000 Ways Advertisers Label You A spreadsheet on ad platform Xandr’s website revealed a massive collection of “audience segments” used to target consumers based on highly specific, sometimes intimate information and inferences. (The Markup)

• The Sounds Of Invisible Worlds: Like the microscope and the telescope did centuries ago, new technologies to capture and analyze sound are leading to startling discoveries about what the eyes cannot see. (NOEMA)

• The Trillion- Gallon Question: Extreme weather is threatening California’s dams. What happens if they fail? What if California’s Dams Fail? (New York Times)

• From Dylan to Bieber, catalogue sales are the megadeals taking over music: Some call it song management, others royalty acquisition. The managers of this asset class include Mestel, Merck Mercuriadis (CEO and founder of Hipgnosis Songs) and Round Hill Music’s Josh Gruss, in addition to traditional publishers such as Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony Music Publishing and BMG. The latter have longer histories and much larger holdings than the more insurgent independents, but they’ve only recently been making the blockbuster deals on publishing acquisitions. (Washington Post)

• Amid a Wave of Antisemitic Hate Crimes, a New York Unit Offers a Model of Resistance: As the nation faces mounting extremism, a veteran observer of antisemitic violence follows a security team that combats threats against Jewish targets. (Vanity Fair)

• Kylian Mbappe’s mother and the rise of one of football’s toughest dealmakers: Primarily that means his mother, who has become the driving force in the discussions over his future, handling those highly charged conversations with the PSG hierarchy and, if things go the way he hopes and expects, whether this summer or next, the negotiations to take him to Madrid. (The Athletic) see also The Long, Sad Story of the Stealing of the Oakland A’s: On the most bizarre relocation campaign in modern sports history—and the fan base that fought back. (The Ringer)

• Taylor Sheridan Does Whatever He Wants: “I Will Tell My Stories My Way” Hollywood’s most prolific hitmaker – and THR’s TV Producer of the Year – breaks his silence on ‘Yellowstone’ ending, Kevin Costner’s exit, the potential Matthew McConaughey spinoff, his battles with studio suits, and how he’s become a powerful mega-rancher straight out of his own show: “There is no compromising.” (Hollywood Reporter)