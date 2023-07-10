10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning offsite reads:

• Google’s AI Blunders Rival Xerox’s PC Mistakes: The “T” technology behind ChatGPT was devised at Google but languished there. Sound familiar? (Bloomberg)

• Wall Street’s Recession Warning Is Flashing. Some Wonder if It’s Wrong. The yield curve has been suggesting since last year that the economy was headed for a slump. (New York Times) see also Dude, Where’s My Recession? So it sure looks as if economists made a bad recession call. Why were they wrong? (New York Times)

• What May Be One of the Biggest Jewelry Heists Ever Is Still a Mystery: And the stolen merchandise—worth either $8.7 million or about $100 million, depending on whom you ask—is nowhere to be found. (Businessweek)

• Summer of snot: the hay fever crisis ruining dates, work and weddings: Seasonal allergies may sound like a joke to some – but they can be truly disruptive, and things are getting worse. (The Guardian)

• New Mark Zuckerberg Dropped: Mark Zuckerberg is having a nice summer. By his own account, he’s in great shape, owing to a fondness for mixed martial arts and a propensity for doing calisthenics while wearing a camo-print weighted vest. He has recently welcomed a new daughter to the world; placed in jiu-jitsu competitions; appeared sweaty and shirtless with the UFC champion, Alexander Volkanovski; and enjoyed the attention from engaging in some light trolling of Elon Musk. It took only a few days for more than 100 million shiny influencers, anthropomorphized brands, and regular humans to sign up for Threads, his company’s new Twitter clone. (The Atlantic)

• The Means of Gaming Production: Fed up with a toxic industry, video game workers are turning to a radical alternative. (Slate)

• Seven Projects to Reclaim NYC Space From Cars: New York’s first public realm officer is working to shepherd plans in each of the city’s five boroughs that will make it greener and more hospitable to walkers and bikers. (CityLab)

• The Food Writer Who Wants to Free the Recipe: Rebecca May Johnson seeks to restore cooking to its rightful place as a form of knowledge, expressing pleasure, desire, and resistance. (New Republic)

• How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Nadal: Moreover, tennis is a game of infinite repetition: It’s dynamic, but a given point can arise from just one of two setups (deuce or ad court). If you find a strategy that works, you should be able to repeat it. And most points aren’t finished triumphantly—they end with errors, meaning the player who controls the ball better and refuses to miss will almost certainly be the winner. (Defector)

• How Mission: Impossible Became the Last Great Stunt Franchise: Over the past 27 years, the Mission: Impossible franchise became the final stronghold for “real action.” (Inverse)