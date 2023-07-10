10 July 4th Reads

My July 4th morning reads:

• American States Once Awash In Cash See Their Fortunes Suddenly Reversed: California, New York lead declines in revenue so far this year Texas, Florida coffers keep growing amid population influx. (Bloomberg)

• The Localist: Why did Chicago become the headquarters of free market fundamentalism? Adam Smith offers a clue why the Scottish philosopher became an icon of American Capitalism. (Boston Review)

• Suddenly, It Looks Like We’re in a Golden Age for Medicine: We may be on the cusp of an era of astonishing innovation — the limits of which aren’t even clear yet. (New York Times)

• The Depths to Which We Go: Making sense of absence in the ever-dissolving karst of Missouri. (Longreads)

• Against Exercise Machines: Ellipticals, weightlifting contraptions, bikes with screens—just ditch them all. (Slate)

• The First MAGA Democrat: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is feeding Americans’ appetite for conspiracies. (The Atlantic) see also Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Inside Job: How a conspiracy-spewing literal Kennedy posing as a populist outsider jolted the Democratic Party. (New York Magazine)

• HBO shows are coming to Netflix. Here’s why that matters. Netflix set out to become HBO. Now it’s going to stream actual HBO shows. Goodbye, streaming wars? (Vox)

• For Most College Students, Affirmative Action Was Never Enough: It’s not until you reach admission rates of 70 to 80% that you begin to see the colleges where the majority of students attend 56% of these college students go to school that admits at least three-quarters of its applicants. These statistics reveal a simple fact about affirmative action in higher education: it matters very little for the majority of American college students. (New York Times)

• Black Hole at Heart of Our Galaxy Is on Crash Course, Space-Time Ripples Reveal: Gravitational waves coming from supermassive black holes like the one at the center of the Milky Way are offering clues to their fates. (Wall Street Journal)

• Dave Grohl’s Monument to Mortality: With trademark ferocity, the Foo Fighters front man is tackling the capriciousness of sudden loss. (The Atlantic)