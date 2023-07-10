10 Wednesday AM Reads

My back-to-work mid-week morning reads:

• American Cities Have a Conversion Problem, and It’s Not Just Offices: Piles of regulations, or “kludge,” and a culture of “no” are limiting the ability to turn convert offices into residential units and building blocks into something new. (Upshot)

• Bargains Abound in Commercial Real Estate. Where to Find Income and Growth. A steep slide in commercial real estate has put the sector on sale. Where to find 6% yields and growth. (Barron’s)

• Lithium Scarcity Pushes Carmakers Into the Mining Business: Ford, General Motors and others are striking deals with mining companies to avoid raw material shortages that could thwart their electric vehicle ambitions. (New York Times)

• Bond fund giant Pimco prepares for ‘harder landing’ for global economy: CIO Daniel Ivascyn says the market is ‘too confident in the quality of central bank decisions.’ (Financial Times)

• Crypto Miners Seek a New Life in AI Boom After an Implosion in Mining: Demand for high-end chips allows cryptocurrency companies to repurpose idle equipment (Wall Street Journal)

• Untangling the Urban Doom Loop: As superstar cities struggle to fill vacant offices and pandemic boomtowns try to contain rising costs, both must double down on density, argues Bruce Schaller. (CityLab)

• SBF’s Big Shopping List: From Larry David Ads to 52-Foot Yachts: The accused crypto scammer spent millions on everything from thought leaders and clubhouses to media investments and e-sports leagues. (Businessweek)

• What’s Really Happening When a Cuttlefish Seems to Vanish: Their camouflage seems almost magical, but scientists have observed some tricks the cephalopods use to blend in with their surroundings. (New York Times)

• Newly Unearthed Emails Show Trump Attorneys Coordinating Fake Electors: Two Nevada electors reportedly received immunity for testimony in Jack Smith’s investigation (Talking Points Memo)

• The America’s Cup Takes All the Fun Out of Spying on the Rival Yachts: Secret surveillance teams and frogmen are banned from premier sailing race as snooping goes legit. (Wall Street Journal)