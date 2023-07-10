10 Wednesday AM Reads

My back-to-work mid-week morning reads:
• American Cities Have a Conversion Problem, and It’s Not Just Offices: Piles of regulations, or “kludge,” and a culture of “no” are limiting the ability to turn convert offices into residential units and building blocks into something new. (Upshot)
• Bargains Abound in Commercial Real Estate. Where to Find Income and Growth. A steep slide in commercial real estate has put the sector on sale. Where to find 6% yields and growth. (Barron’s)
• Lithium Scarcity Pushes Carmakers Into the Mining Business: Ford, General Motors and others are striking deals with mining companies to avoid raw material shortages that could thwart their electric vehicle ambitions. (New York Times)
• Bond fund giant Pimco prepares for ‘harder landing’ for global economy: CIO Daniel Ivascyn says the market is ‘too confident in the quality of central bank decisions.’ (Financial Times)
• Crypto Miners Seek a New Life in AI Boom After an Implosion in Mining: Demand for high-end chips allows cryptocurrency companies to repurpose idle equipment (Wall Street Journal)
• Untangling the Urban Doom Loop: As superstar cities struggle to fill vacant offices and pandemic boomtowns try to contain rising costs, both must double down on density, argues Bruce Schaller. (CityLab)
• SBF’s Big Shopping List: From Larry David Ads to 52-Foot Yachts: The accused crypto scammer spent millions on everything from thought leaders and clubhouses to media investments and e-sports leagues. (Businessweek)
• What’s Really Happening When a Cuttlefish Seems to Vanish: Their camouflage seems almost magical, but scientists have observed some tricks the cephalopods use to blend in with their surroundings. (New York Times)
• Newly Unearthed Emails Show Trump Attorneys Coordinating Fake Electors: Two Nevada electors reportedly received immunity for testimony in Jack Smith’s investigation (Talking Points Memo)
• The America’s Cup Takes All the Fun Out of Spying on the Rival Yachts: Secret surveillance teams and frogmen are banned from premier sailing race as snooping goes legit. (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Ilana Weinstein, founder and chief executive officer of IDW Group, the top recruiter of fund managers and traders for many of the largest hedge funds. She previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Boston Consulting Group, and holds degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Business School.
Ice growth has been much slower than typical, and recall that this February also set the new record low for the seasonal minimum.
Source: @ZLabe
