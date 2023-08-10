10 Thursday AM Reads

Today may be the biggest sick day, but I am heading in: Here are my morning train reads:

• A Bright Spot in Commercial Real Estate: Retail Shops. New store openings remain strong, overcoming inflation and interest-rate challenges (Wall Street Journal)

• Five Ways the Fed’s Deflation Playbook Could Be Improved: The Fed should congratulate itself for wrestling down inflation, but the process could use some improvement. (Businessweek)

• Emerging Market Debt Appears Poised for a Revival: The big yield advantage they enjoyed over developed countries’ debt issues has narrowed, but EM paper retains other pluses. (Chief Investment Officer)

• Goodbye Bathtub and Living Room. America’s Homes Are Shrinking. Faced with high mortgage rates, cost-constrained Americans are embracing smaller homes. (Wall Street Journal) but see Never Mind Shrinking Households, Builders Are Adding Bedrooms: One explanation: A lot of those rooms aren’t meant to be slept in. (Businessweek)

• Dave Portnoy Bought Barstool Back. Can Erika Ayers Badan Keep His Pirate Ship on Course? As Penn pivots from Portnoy’s brand of bro-ish excess to family-friendly ESPN, Barstool is free to be itself. (Vanity Fair)

• How China’s Economic Troubles Could Spread Globally: Policy risk is growing as Beijing has stuck to a more targeted and gradual approach to stimulus even with an underwhelming recovery from three years of strict Covid restrictions hampered by beaten-up consumer and business sentiment and an ailing property sector. Youth unemployment hit a record 21% in June, and a spate of July data has disappointed, including continued declines in property prices in major cities. (Barron’s)

• There’s a way to get healthier without even going to a gym. It’s called NEAT. All the calories that a person burns through their daily activity excluding purposeful physical exercise: Think of the low-effort movements that you string together over the course of your day – things like household chores, strolling through the grocery aisle, climbing the stairs, bobbing your leg up and down at your desk, or cooking dinner. (NPR)

• The Constitution Prohibits Trump From Ever Being President Again: The only question is whether American citizens today can uphold that commitment. (The Atlantic)

• The Expanding Universe: 100 years later: The first observational evidence showing the Universe is expanding is 100 years old now: in 2023. Here’s the story of its 100th anniversary. (Big Think)

• Jon Batiste on his awards glory: ‘Overnight a lot of stuff changed’ The former bandleader for Stephen Colbert has picked up a Grammy and an Oscar on his way to making a new album featuring Lana Del Rey and Lil Wayne. (The Guardian)