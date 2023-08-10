10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Tuesday morning train reads:

• A Fed Official Wonders: ‘Do We Need to Do Another Rate Increase?’ The head of the powerful New York Fed said that it was an “open question,” and that rates could fall next year. (New York Times)

• Alternatives Have Been 'Kryptonite' to Alpha — At Least for Public Pensions: Richard Ennis finds public pension funds in the U.S. have generated negative alpha of approximately 1.2 percent annually since the global financial crisis in 2008 (Institutional Investor) see also The Risks Hidden in Public Pension Funds: Attracted by promises of high returns, many public pension funds have been loading up on private equity but may not fully appreciate the dangers, our columnist says. (New York Times)

• ‘Psychology of Money’ Author Morgan Housel on the Secret to Good Investing: “I’m not an investor. And I’m not a journalist. I’m just someone who is very interested in finance, who happens to write. I’m not an investor because I’m not a fund manager, and I’m not a financial advisor. And I’m not a journalist because I don’t have sources. I don’t have editors. I sit back and observe what’s going on in the world and try to piece together a couple of thoughts and put those out there.” (Barron’s)

• A Real-Estate Haven Turns Perilous With Roughly $1 Trillion Coming Due: Apartment buildings rose in value for years, but surging interest rates loom over sector’s property owners now. (Wall Street Journal) see also The future of cities, according to the experts: Cities aren’t going anywhere, but they do need to change. (Vox)

• The Economy is Normalizing, and That’s a Good Thing: You will hear some people heralding this as the onset of a recession, but more likely this is just normalization of the economy rather than weakness. (Carson)\

• The Greatest Investment Quotes [That Everyone Should Know]: In the world of finance, investment quotes can be transformative, shifting the way you think about money and wealth. From guiding principles to words of caution, the timeless wisdom found in them reflects centuries of experience from the greatest investors across space and time. (Of Dollars and Data)

• Swapping a Twitter Habit for a Threads One: Meta’s new social network is already leaning into addiction. (Slate)

• Trump’s Legal Team Is Enmeshed in a Tangle of Possible Conflicts: Former President Donald J. Trump’s growing cast of lawyers is marked by a web of overlapping interests encompassing witnesses, co-defendants and potential targets. (New York Times) see als0 How Alex Spiro Keeps the Rich and Famous Above the Law: With a common touch that appeals to juries and a client list that includes Elon Musk, Jay-Z, and Megan Thee Stallion, he’s on a winning streak that makes his rivals seethe. (New Yorker)

• An Overheating Planet Requires Extreme Climate Solutions: Heat is accelerating faster than attempts to counteract it. Here’s how experts at eliminating carbon pollution think we can catch up — and cool down. (Bloomberg)

• Two more goals, stunning free kick and a late comeback – Messi is everything MLS hoped for: Since arriving in the U.S., Lionel Messi has done nothing but deliver for Inter Miami. So, as he lined up a free kick from the right side of the box in the waning minutes of the game, his team trailing by a goal, everyone knew what was coming. And yet, even so. (The Athletic) see also What Lionel Messi and ‘Squid Game’ Have in Common: Apple TV+ has come a long way in a relatively short period of time. The streaming service won an Academy Award for best picture with CODA. Had a breakout comedy hit with Ted Lasso. Award-winning documentaries such as the Beastie Boys Story. But it doesn’t have something that its streaming rivals have embraced with gusto: irresistible international content. (Bloomberg)