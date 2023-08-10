10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• What Wall Street’s Top Recession Gauge Is Saying Now: Signs of economic strength bring new scrutiny to inverted yield curve. (Wall Street Journal) see also China’s Worsening Economy Is Hurting Corporate America: Caterpillar, DuPont are among big companies lowering expectations for a post-Covid-19 boom. (Wall Street Journal)

• Pimco flickers back to life: Bonds Are Really Back And Really Elegant, Lavish, Likeable Assets. (Financial Times)

• No, Small Banks Aren’t Holding the Bag on Half-Empty Towers: Contrary to a widespread figure, local and regional lenders don’t hold 70% of US commercial real estate debt. It’s closer to 32%. (Bloomberg) see also Can San Francisco Save Itself From the Doom Loop? The city is racing to come up with solutions for its downtown, hollowed out by a tech exodus and struggling with homelessness and street crime. (Wall Street Journal)

• America’s cool inflation summer: This year’s hot, hot summer has been met with consistently cooling inflation. And the moderate price gains seen in recent months may stick around this time. (Axios)

• Is David Solomon Too Big a Jerk to Run Goldman Sachs? Inside a banking mutiny. (New York Magazine) but see In defence of David Solomon: Goldman’s board will have to make a call about whether this is too much bad karma and whether there is a better captain for this team. But there isn’t an obvious successor, which complicates any attempted coup. (Financial Times)

• Amazon Wants to Deliver Your Order Without a Box, But Neighbors May See Your Snore Strips: The retail giant is reducing packaging on millions of deliveries. (Wall Street Journal)

• How Climate Change Turned Lush Hawaii Into a Tinderbox: Declining rainfall, rising temperatures and invasive species have left the islands more susceptible to wildfires. (New York Times) see also Hawaii Is a Warning: The world doesn’t need more reminders that climate change is accelerating. But we’re going to keep getting them. (The Atlantic)

• ‘He’s going to be very surprised’: Georgia DA Fani Willis prepares to face off with Trump: Legal watchers say the Fulton county district attorney’s entire career has prepared her for the prosecution of Donald Trump. (The Guardian)

• Taylor Swift’s Viral Era: a Timeline: Fan demand broke Ticketmaster, and that was just the prologue. These are the moments that turned the Eras Tour into a phenomenon. (New York Times) see also How Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Conquered the World: The pop star’s record-breaking, career-spanning show has dominated the summer, commanding attention and whipping up demand at a level thought unachievable in a fragmented age. (New York Times)

• Comedian Jim Gaffigan Starred in 200 Commercials Before Landing on ‘Letterman’ The ‘Linoleum’ star on cereal battles, overcoming anxiety and how copywriting led to stand-up and acting. (Wall Street Journal)