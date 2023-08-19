10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Investment Lessons from 400 Years of “Confusion of Confusions” Three Hundred and Thirty-Five years ago, in 1688, Joseph de la Vega wrote, “Confusion de Confusiones”, considered to be worlds first book on stock trading. What was unique about the book was that it focussed on a topic that was new, trading of shares in Amsterdam stock exchange, considered to be the oldest “modern” securities market in the world. It was established shortly after the establishment of the Dutch East India Company (VOC) in 1602, where the VOC shares began trading regularly in the secondary market. (Periscope)

• One Nassau County Has a Housing Crisis, the Other Nassau County Has a Solution: Northeast Florida is booming and making room for new arrivals. New York’s Long Island is frozen in the 20th century. (Businessweek) see also Can Affluence and Affordable Housing Coexist in Colorado’s Rockies? The outdoorsy lifestyle of Colorado mountain towns has become a magnet for the new remote-worker class, upending life for those already rooted there. (New York Times)

• Why Bill Watterson Vanished: The creator of Calvin and Hobbes is back, but the mystery is why disappeared in the first place. (American Conservative)

• What the heck happened in 2012? On the year the modern world was invented. (Intrinsic Perspective)

• Trader Joe’s: The Anti-Grocer: The retailer created a cult brand with sales of $16B+ a year by doing the opposite of industry best-practices (from wages to product to ads). (SatPost by Trung Phan)

• Gwyneth Paltrow Put Her House Up on Airbnb. And Thus, a Quest Began. “Get ready to get gooped,” Paltrow promised in her listing. “Challenge accepted,” one writer responded. (The Ringer)

• We Know Where New Weight Loss Drugs Came From, but Not Why They Work: The empty auditoriums, Gila monsters, resistant pharmaceutical executives and enigmas that led to Ozempic and other drugs that may change how society thinks about obesity. (New York Times)

• The 6 Kinds of Republican Voters: The Republican Party is no longer in Reagan’s image, it’s not necessarily a populist-conservative MAGA monolith, either. (New York Times)

• The evolution of Steve Albini: ‘If the dumbest person is on your side, you’re on the wrong side’ Steve Albini was long synonymous with the indie underground, playing in revered bands and recording albums by the Pixies, PJ Harvey and Nirvana. He also often seemed determined to offend as many people as possible. What led him to reassess his past? (The Guardian)

• When Trucks Fly: Monster-truck tires are at least sixty-six inches high—the height of the average American. When the trucks leap fifty feet in the air, a crowd’s reaction is almost religious. (New Yorker)