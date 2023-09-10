10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• Return-to-Office Is a $1.3 Trillion Problem Few Have Figured Out: Asian workers are coming back, European nations are adopting new policies and US employers are fending for themselves. (CityLab)

• Why the Mutual Fund Trading Scandal Still Matters Today: Two decades later, we share lessons learned from this regulatory imbroglio (Morningstar)

• Will I just keep spending more and more money forever? How to cope with both inflation and lifestyle creep. (Vox) see also Retailers Bet Wrong on America’s Feelings About Stores: The internet was supposed to kill in-person shopping. But have you been to a Bass Pro? (The Atlantic)

• As winters warm, the citrus industry squeezes into Georgia: Half a million citrus trees have taken root in the Peach State over the past decade. (Grist)

• The housing market is stuck: Americans can’t afford homes, investors aren’t buying property, and economists see little relief ahead. (Business Insider) see also Rising Insurance Costs Start to Hit Home Sales: Vulnerable areas on coasts are first to feel impact of higher premiums. (Wall Street Journal)

• Shocks to the System: Don DeLillo’s novels of the Cold War and its aftermath. (Book Forum)

• Superstar Cities in the Age of Zoom. As a result, even though in many ways life has returned to its prepandemic normal, many people are still working from home and office occupancy remains depressed: (New York Times) see also Empty office buildings are blank slates to improve cities: The pandemic kept people home and now city buildings are vacant. (The Week)

•‘Pockets’ Review: A History of Carrying Capacity: In the medieval era, men and women both carried personal items in bags or purses. The arrival of clothing with pockets changed that—for men only. (WSJ)

• Conservative groups draw up plan to dismantle the US government and replace it with Trump’s vision: Led by the long-established Heritage Foundation think tank and fueled by former Trump administration officials, the far-reaching effort is essentially a government-in-waiting for the former president’s return — or any candidate who aligns with their ideals and can defeat President Joe Biden in 2024. (AP News) see also Ken Paxton allies seek to influence impeachment trial, vow retribution if he’s convicted: As Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial nears, a small but vocal band of supporters are pledging political retribution if the suspended attorney general is convicted and removed from office. (Dallas News via MSN)

• How a Semester at Sea Helped Launch Iliza Shlesinger’s Stand-Up Career: The ‘Hard Feelings’ comedian on school struggles, discovering improv and sailing around the world. (WSJ)