My mid-week morning train reads:
• 24 Things I Believe About Investing: Simple beats complex, timing matters less than your holding period, and a good strategy you can stick with is vastly superior to a great one you can’t. (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Even a Booming Economy Can’t Save Atlanta’s Office Market: Sunbelt city offers warning to others hoping to fill up office towers. (Wall Street Journal)
• Private Equity’s Slow Carnage Unleashes a Wave of Zombies: A historic shakeup is threatening to snare many small, struggling or fading money managers unable to raise fresh funds. (Businessweek)
• How Institutional Investors Are Thinking About Alts: CIO’s NextGen honorees share their thoughts on a range of alternatives, from venture capital and private equity to private credit and infrastructure. (Chief Investment Officer)
• German Auto Makers Are Pouring $406 Billion Into EVs. The Race Is On. While the U.S. Big Three grapple with a revived United Auto Workers union, German counterparts Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz Group, and BMW have troubles of their own—trailing badly in the race toward the electric vehicle future. U.S.-based Tesla and rising Chinese star BYD racked up more than a third of global EV sales between them in the first half of this year, according to Clean Technica. Volkswagen was No. 3 and fading with 7%. (Barron’s)
• Inside Apple’s Spectacular Failure to Build a Key Part for Its New iPhones: The company set out to design a silicon chip that would allow it to cut ties with Qualcomm, a longtime supplier and bitter foe. (Wall Street Journal) see also The Latest Twists in the Tensions Between Elon Musk and Tim Cook: Billionaire’s ambitions for his social-media company run up against Apple. (Wall Street Journal)
• Why Silicon Valley’s biggest AI developers are hiring poets: Training data companies are grabbing writers of fiction, drama, poetry, and also general humanities experts to improve AI creative writing. (Rest Of World)
• The Knicks Are Finally in Position to Land a Star Again: New York’s return to respectability hasn’t been linear or smooth, but the franchise’s patience could be paying off. The next time a superstar is on the move, don’t be surprised if they target the Knicks. (The Ringer)
• What is The Most Successful Hollywood Movie of All Time? Well, it depends how you look at it. here are a few data-based ways to find out…. (Information is Beautiful)
• The Definitive Guide to All Things Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Whether you’re a football fan, a Swiftie, or both, this helpful glossary will tell you everything you need to know about the budding relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the world’s biggest pop star. (The Ringer)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business this weekend with Armen Panossian, incoming Co-CEO and Head of Performing Credit at Oaktree Capital Management, where he oversees all performing credit 2019 at Oaktree. Previously, he was at Pequot Capital Management managing distressed debt strategy.
The Greatest Wealth Transfer in History Is Here, With Familiar (Rich) Winners
Source: New York Times
