10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• 24 Things I Believe About Investing: Simple beats complex, timing matters less than your holding period, and a good strategy you can stick with is vastly superior to a great one you can’t. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Even a Booming Economy Can’t Save Atlanta’s Office Market: Sunbelt city offers warning to others hoping to fill up office towers. (Wall Street Journal)

• Private Equity’s Slow Carnage Unleashes a Wave of Zombies: A historic shakeup is threatening to snare many small, struggling or fading money managers unable to raise fresh funds. (Businessweek)

• How Institutional Investors Are Thinking About Alts: CIO’s NextGen honorees share their thoughts on a range of alternatives, from venture capital and private equity to private credit and infrastructure. (Chief Investment Officer)

• German Auto Makers Are Pouring $406 Billion Into EVs. The Race Is On. While the U.S. Big Three grapple with a revived United Auto Workers union, German counterparts Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz Group, and BMW have troubles of their own—trailing badly in the race toward the electric vehicle future. U.S.-based Tesla and rising Chinese star BYD racked up more than a third of global EV sales between them in the first half of this year, according to Clean Technica. Volkswagen was No. 3 and fading with 7%. (Barron’s)

• Inside Apple’s Spectacular Failure to Build a Key Part for Its New iPhones: The company set out to design a silicon chip that would allow it to cut ties with Qualcomm, a longtime supplier and bitter foe. (Wall Street Journal) see also The Latest Twists in the Tensions Between Elon Musk and Tim Cook: Billionaire’s ambitions for his social-media company run up against Apple. (Wall Street Journal)

• Why Silicon Valley’s biggest AI developers are hiring poets: Training data companies are grabbing writers of fiction, drama, poetry, and also general humanities experts to improve AI creative writing. (Rest Of World)

• The Knicks Are Finally in Position to Land a Star Again: New York’s return to respectability hasn’t been linear or smooth, but the franchise’s patience could be paying off. The next time a superstar is on the move, don’t be surprised if they target the Knicks. (The Ringer)

• What is The Most Successful Hollywood Movie of All Time? Well, it depends how you look at it. here are a few data-based ways to find out…. (Information is Beautiful)

• The Definitive Guide to All Things Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Whether you’re a football fan, a Swiftie, or both, this helpful glossary will tell you everything you need to know about the budding relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the world’s biggest pop star. (The Ringer)