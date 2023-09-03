10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• ‘Off-the-charts records’: Has humanity finally broken the climate? Extreme weather is ‘smacking us in the face’ with worse to come, but a ‘tiny window’ of hope remains, say leading climate scientists. (The Guardian)

• Paid Late, or Never: Painters, Builders and Brokers Hit by China’s Property Crisis: As a real estate meltdown ripples through the economy, small businesses and workers are owed hundreds of billions of dollars, and new projects have dried up. (New York Times)

• Following Elon Musk’s lead, Big Tech is surrendering to disinformation: Facebook and YouTube are receding from their role as watchdogs against conspiracy theories ahead of the 2024 presidential election. (Washington Post)

• Journalism fails miserably at explaining what is really happening to America: Momentous week of GOP debate, Trump’s arrest gets “horse race” coverage when the story’s not about an election, but authoritarianism. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

• The play deficit: Children today are cossetted and pressured in equal measure. Without the freedom to play they will never grow up. (Aeon)

• Blue-tick scammers target consumers who complain on X: Misleading Twitter handles displaying paid-for icon being used to carry out phishing attacks. (The Guardian)

• What Is Narcissism? Science Confronts a Widely Misunderstood Phenomenon: Researchers debate whether grandiosity always masks vulnerability. (Scientific American)

• The Christian home-schooler who made ‘parental rights’ a GOP rallying cry: On a private call with Christian millionaires, home-schooling pioneer Michael Farris pushed for a strategy aimed at siphoning billions of tax dollars from public schools. (Washington Post)

• He spread conspiracies about elections. Now he oversees them: A controversy over conspiracy theories that has engulfed a small Iowa county shows the continuing power of Donald Trump’s false claims about election fraud. (BBC) see also How Trump’s Election Lies Left the Michigan G.O.P. Broken and Battered: Infighting between Trump acolytes and traditionalists has driven away donors and voters. Can the Michigan Republican Party rebuild in time for the presidential election? (New York Times)

• Highways are the next antiabortion target. One Texas town is resisting. A new ordinance, passed in several jurisdictions and under consideration elsewhere, aims to stop people from using local roads to drive someone out of state for an abortion. (Washington Post)