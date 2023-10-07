10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• In Ukraine, explosive DIY drones give an intimate view of killing: First-person view, or FPV, drones — fast, highly-maneuverable, and relatively cheap craft flown by an operator wearing a headset receiving the drone’s video feed in real time — are now the predominant attack drone in Ukraine. They are filling a gap left by a shortage of Western artillery rounds and precision weapons, soldiers said, and their ability to carry heavier explosives has made it the preferred tool for destroying tanks in some units, allowing a pilot to strike weak points like engines and tracks with rapier precision. (Washington Post)

• Does Sam Altman Know What He’s Creating? The OpenAI CEO’s ambitious, ingenious, terrifying quest to create a new form of intelligence (The Atlantic)

• The Online Maze of Job Applications: I applied to 250 engineering jobs just to see how long each application took: Applying to jobs online is like navigating a maze. Amidst the special torture that is resume parsing software, the inability to reuse information across different application tracking systems (ATS), and the existence of a certain company that rhymes with every day of the week, it can get pretty frustrating. (Career Fair)

• The Great Zelle Pool Scam: All I wanted was a status symbol. What I got was a $31,000 lesson in the downside of payment apps. (Business Insider)

• Sacklerama! Why we can’t look away from opioid epidemic entertainments. (The Baffler)

• The Greatest Invention in the History of Humanity: The very reason we’ve managed to succeed as a species was gynecology. (The Atlantic)

• How HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ Transformed Laurel, Miss. Before Erin and Ben Napier moved to Laurel, downtown was dead. Now, stores have opened, unemployment is down and property values are up. (Wall Street Journal)

• Inside the Taliban’s luxury hotel: The Intercontinental in Kabul was Afghanistan’s first luxury hotel. Once the site of legendary parties, the hotel is now in the hands of the Taliban, and their fighters are supposed to work with outsiders. (NZZ)

• The WFL: Drunk practice, bounced checks and ‘the biggest disaster in professional sports’ And yet there was something beautiful about the WFL’s struggles. Stripped of every incentive to play pro football — money, fame, first-class travel — the little-knowns and has-beens of the league stumbled into a revelation about the meaning of sports that sticks with many of them almost 50 years later. “For the first time in my life, football was fun.” (The Athletic)

• One Great Rock Movie Can Change the World: An Oral History of ‘School of Rock’ Twenty years later, the filmmakers and cast remember making the hilarious music movie with a heart of gold. (Rolling Stone)