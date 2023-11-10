10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Turning Empty Offices Into Apartments Is Getting Even Harder: Only 3,575 apartment units were converted from office space last year. The already fraught process now faces even more challenges. (Wall Street Journal)

• The problem isn’t inflation. It’s prices. What goes up may not come down. Like, ever. (Vox) see also Right Now Is a Bad Time to Spend Money: With prices and interest rates high, this is a moment to focus on saving. (Wall Street Journal)

• How to Become a Millionaire: American households have never been wealthier but that wealth is not evenly distributed. The top 10% controls more than 70% of the total wealth in this country as of year-end 2022. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• A 5-step guide to processing ambiguous news in the markets and the economy: It’s no secret that TKer has been embracing the more positive view with most metrics. To be clear, this isn’t about being optimistic for the sake of being optimistic. There is a process. (TKer)

• How Farmers Are Teaching Old Tractors to Think for Themselves: Deere, Agco, CNH offer cheaper retrofits to ease transition to more automation. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Best Inventions of 2023: 200 innovations changing how we live (Time)

• Think You’re Messaging an OnlyFans Star? You’re Talking to These Guys: Meet the “Chatters”: anonymous workers hired to ghostwrite messages and build intimate relationships with none-the-wiser fans. (Vice)

• Amazon Execs Intentionally Made Site Shittier to Rake in More Profit, Quotes from FTC Lawsuit Show: Former CEO Jeff Bezos instructed executives to “accept more defects,” an internal term for irrelevant ads. (Vice) see also The Enshittification of Amazon Continues: There are 4 broad categories of problematic issues: The Shopping Experience, Overnight (LOL) Deliveries, Returns/Product Credit, and Unreturnable Items. (The Big Picture)

• ‘Louie Louie’: The story behind the song everyone knows but no one understands: (NPR)

• ‘I didn’t get into movies to become a meme’: Nicolas Cage on dreams, fame and his two-headed snake: The actor who spawned a thousand internet mashups talks turning to his subconscious for help, his very public mistakes and the greatest piece of direction he has ever received. (The Guardian)