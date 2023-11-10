10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Owners Keep Zombie Malls Alive Even When Towns Want to Pull the Plug: Aging malls often take a long time to expire, but they can remain valuable assets. (Wall Street Journal)

• A strange, short journey through Shein’s world: The fast fashion brand has been trying to drop the secrecy around its business model and supply chain. After a recent pop-up event in New York City, I was left with more questions than answers. (The Verge)

• We’ve got a data-quality problem: And US economic data is especially important for monetary policy right now. (Financial Times)

• Zweig: Charlie Munger’s Life Was About Way More Than Money: Billionaire investor attributed his success to a mix of intelligence, hard work ‘and a lot of luck’. (Wall Street Journal)

• How to do battle with your homeowners association: Experts weigh in on overturning unfair rules, ousting hostile HOA board members and other nightmares. (Washington Post)

• The Red State Brain Drain Isn’t Coming. It’s Happening Right Now: As conservative states wage total culture war, college-educated workers—physicians, teachers, professors, and more—are packing their bags. (New Republic)

• The State of the Planet in 10 Numbers: Here is a snapshot of the warming world, from sea-level rise to fossil fuel subsidies to renewable energy growth. (Scientific American)

• Donations to GOP drop as worries mount about the party’s finances: Donors have not cut as many large checks to the RNC in recent years, and the party’s small-dollar program has also suffered. (Washington Post)

• Lewis Hamilton interview: Briton on self-doubt, Mercedes woes and a ‘North Star’ “Ultimately,” Hamilton says, “when you have difficult seasons like this, there are always going to be moments when you’re like: ‘Is it me, or is it the car? Do you still have it? Has it gone?’ “Because you’re missing that, you know… when the magic happens, when everything comes together, the car and you, and that spark, it’s extraordinary. And that’s what you’re in the search for.” (BBC)

• John Mulaney on Turning Addiction Into Comedy and Why He ‘Identified’ With Matthew Perry’s Journey; Only a comedic mind like John Mulaney’s could mine gold from one of the lowest points of his life. The comic released his third Netflix special, “Baby J,” in April. In stark relief to his previous, more ebullient hours, his latest work examined his 2020 drug relapse and the intervention that led to a successful stint in rehab. (Variety)