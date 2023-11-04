10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Adam Neumann Wounded WeWork, an Office Market Bust Finished It Off: Once the country’s most-valuable startup, the flexible-workspace company is expected to file for bankruptcy. (Wall Street Journal)

• How to Turn Your Electric Car Into a Mobile Power Plant: “Bidirectional charging” promises to transform EVs into backup power sources and help utilities hedge against climate-related power disruptions. (Bloomberg Green)

• Loud and uncowed: how UnHerd owner Paul Marshall became Britain’s newest media mogul: UnHerd has quickly become one of the biggest sites for political commentary in the UK, and now the hedge fund founder behind it – who also funds GB News and donates to the Tories – is trying to add the Telegraph to a fast-growing empire. What does he really want? (The Guardian)

• The Tunnel War: From the air soldiers breathe to the guns they fire, everything is different underground. (New York Magazine)

• Medicine’s Endgame: The past, present, and future of cell-based therapy: Cell-based therapies sound like science fiction. By engineering and reprogramming our own cells, we may be able to cure cancer, manufacture drugs inside our body, regenerate organs, and even reverse aging. While some of these applications remain in the realm of sci-fi, others are very real today. (Not Boring)

• A Tangle of Rules to Protect America’s Water Is Falling Short: The Times asked all 50 states how they manage groundwater. The answers show why the country’s aquifers are in trouble. (New York Times)

• From Skinny Jeans to Doc Martens, A History of America’s Culture Wars in Fashion: How endless cultural and social battles reshape the meaning of everything from skinny jeans to Doc Martens. (Bloomberg)

• Some Ukrainians Helped the Russians. Their Neighbors Sought Revenge. For people in Bilozerka, the invasion began a cat-and-mouse game of collaboration and resistance. (NYT Magazine)

• These Moons Are Dark and Frozen. So How Can They Have Oceans? The moons orbiting Jupiter and Saturn appear to have subsurface oceans — tantalizing targets in the search for life beyond Earth. But it’s not clear why these seas exist at all. (Quanta)

• The Streisand Effect: At home with the legend, talking music, movies, and her revealing new memoir, My Name Is Barbra. (Vanity Fair)