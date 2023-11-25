10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• How mathematics built the modern world: Mathematics was the cornerstone of the Industrial Revolution. A new paradigm of measurement and calculation, more than scientific discovery, built industry, modernity, and the world we inhabit today. (Works in Progress)

• The End of Retirement: Want to keep your house? Support your kids? Stay alive? Never stop working. (The Walrus)

• The Glories of the American Rodeo: A grand cultural institution that retains the power to thrill and delight. (The Bulwark)

• Singapore urbanism: Thoughts from a visit to the solarpunk city. (Noahpinion)

• Cars, Crypto and a Horse Named Cinda: Inside America’s Seized Asset Auctions: Every year, the US Marshals Service seizes tens of millions of dollars’ worth of fun collectibles and fast rides from criminals, and then lets the general public do some bidding. Bloomberg Businessweek’s sleuthing revealed some intriguing sales. (Businessweek)

• The French Bulldog Revolution: A Culture War Over America’s Most Popular Dog: Frenchies are beloved for their pint-size adorability, but a human fight is brewing over—yes—what colors they should be. (Vanity Fair)

• The Modern Wisdom Of Daoist History: A Daoist perspective of history imparts a sense of humility on social actors as their power rises and encourages them to avoid the hubris of thinking that historical transformations are driven by some moral rationale. (Noema)

• Here’s the Proof There’s No Government Alien Conspiracy Around Roswell: Roswell, New Mexico, remains synonymous with the “discovery” of alien life on Earth—and a US government coverup. But history shows the reality may be far less out of this world—and still fascinating. (Wired)

• When is a nose just a nose? A brief history of non-Jews playing Jews onscreen. Bradley Cooper’s turn as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro is just the latest role to stoke conversations about what Jewish representation means in Hollywood. (Vox)

• How To Discover New Music: How to discover new music In a musical rut? Whatever your age or existing tastes, you can find surprise and enjoyment beyond the streaming algorithms. (Psyche)