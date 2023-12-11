10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• The Cybertruck Must Be Huge—or It Will Dig Tesla’s Grave: If Musk fulfils just 15 percent of Cybertruck preorders, it would equal the annual US truck sales of Toyota. If the polarizing EV flops, Tesla could be in big trouble. (Wired)

• Claudia Sahm: it’s clear now who was right on Inflation: The economist on how to temper theory with judgment. (Financial Times) see also The Most Important Debate on Wall Street: Is Inflation Licked? Not everyone is sure it is coasting to the Fed’s target… (Wall Street Journal)

• New Research: You’re Better Off Going All In on Stocks Than Bonds: Researchers find all-in stock investing provides better value; Financial advisors say bonds help give investors peace of mind. Bloomberg)

• What Is the Future of the 60/40 Portfolio? Already a trope in transition, the traditional portfolio had a rough 2022, so modern-day allocators must evaluate all potential paths forward. (Chief Investment Officer)

• Tax Season Is Around the Corner. 6 Ways to Lower Your Bill. Thanks to an inflation adjustment to the 2024 income-tax bracket thresholds, you may save money by deferring year-end income and bonuses to next year. (Barron’s)

• CEOs Are Playing Hardball—to Make Stuffed Animals Softer and Softer: Toy makers are racing in a competition for the squishiest creatures in the hot plushies market. (Wall Street Journal)

• Qubit by qubit, the quantum computers of tomorrow are coming into being: The quantum computing industry has a road map to the future — but can it reach its destination? (Vox)

• The best Apple product you aren’t using costs just 99 cents: Apple’s Hide My Email service protects your inbox from spam and shields your personal data from hackers. Here’s how to start using it now. (Fast Company)

• How Israel Is Using Real-Time Battlefield Intelligence to Target Hamas: Israel has recovered a trove of material that its military has used to assess the extent of the group’s attack plans, and its tactics and abilities, information reviewed by The Times shows. (New York Times)

• ‘Is it me?’ – Hamilton on self-doubt and a ‘North Star’ Lewis Hamilton admits there have been times he has doubted himself during the 2023 Formula 1 season. “Ultimately,” Hamilton says, “when you have difficult seasons like this, there are always going to be moments when you’re like: ‘Is it me, or is it the car? Do you still have it? Has it gone?’ “Because you’re missing that, you know… when the magic happens, when everything comes together, the car and you, and that spark, it’s extraordinary. And that’s what you’re in the search for.” (BBC)