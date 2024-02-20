Transcript: Bill Dudley, NY Fed Chief

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

00:00:09 [Barry Ritholtz] This week on the podcast, what can I say? Bill Dudley, former New York Fed President, multiple positions at Goldman Sachs on the Federal Reserve at the New York Fed. Really a masterclass in how monetary policy is not only made but executed and put into actual operations. There are few people in the world who understand the interrelationships between central banks, the economy, and markets like Bill Dudley does this, this is just a master class in, in understanding all the factors that affect everything from the economy to inflation, to the labor market, the housing market, and of course, federal Reserve policy. I, I could go on and on, but instead I, I’ll just say with no further ado my conversation with former New York Fed President, bill Dudley.

00:01:10 [Bill Dudley] Great to be here, Barry. It,

00:01:11 [Barry Ritholtz] It’s great to have you. So I feel like I have to call you Bill.

00:01:15 [Barry Ritholtz] Bill. That’s how,

00:01:15 [Barry Ritholtz] Because that’s what I always hear you described as not a William. Yep. Let, let’s talk a little bit about your background. You get an economics PhD from California, Berkeley in 82, and around the same time you become an economist at the Federal Reserve Board from 81 to 83. Tell, tell us a little bit about that role.

00:01:34 [Bill Dudley] I, I was there in the, what’s called, called the financial studies section, which is one of the very small places in the Fed that is not macroeconomics driven. It’s microeconomics. So we worked on things like payments policy, you know, regulatory policy. So all, all sorts of micro issues, not macro issues. It was a pretty interesting period because the, the congress had just passed what’s called

the Monetary Control Act, where they were forcing the Fed to charge for all its services to, so, so, so to sort of level the playing field with the private sector. So we had to figure out how are we gonna price all these services in a way that we can still sort of stay in business and be a viable competitor to the private sector. Huh.

00:02:11 [Barry Ritholtz] That, that’s kind of bizarre. I would imagine in 1982, the Fed was a much smaller entity than it is today. What was a day in the life of a Fed economist like back then?

00:02:23 [Speaker Changed] So, I was working on issues, you know, on payments. I worked on issues on, you know, some, some, some, some of them were quite esoteric. So, for example, the treasury was thinking about moving to direct deposit, but they wanted to know how much it was gonna cost them because direct deposit, they, they, they, they, the money clears, you know, sorry, almost instantly, right? When you write a check, you get check float, it takes time for the checks to come back to the hit the treasury account. So they wanna know how many days does it take a, a treasury check to get back to us. So we actually set, set up this project where we went out to the reserve banks and sampled checks

to find out how long did it actually take someone to get their treasury check and deposit it somewhere and have it get back to the Fed and debit the treasury of the county. It turned out to be like eight or nine days on average,

00:03:07 [Speaker Changed] And, and on a couple of billion dollars, that float is real money.

00:03:10 [Speaker Changed] It’s real money. So we wanted to make sure that under PE people understood what the cost was. Now, obviously, it’s a good thing to do. I mean, it does cost the treasury money, but it’s a much more efficient and more reliable payments medium.

00:03:23 [Speaker Changed] Did you overlap with Chairman Paul Volker when you were there?

00:03:27 [Speaker Changed] Yes, I did. I didn’t have a lot of interactions with him. I remember one time though, I did do a briefing of the, of the Board of Governors, and at the time they had, they had this very long table in the board in the main, you know, board of governor’s meeting room. And Volcker sat at one end and the, the briefer sat all the way at the other end, which was made it sort of complicated because Volcker had a, usually had a cigar stuck in his mouth, and he would actually quiet, like, and you could like straining to hear them. The, the senior staff was ready to rescue you if you said something inappropriate. I mean, right. They set the bar, the tension bar so high because you, you actually couldn’t actually do a briefing until you’ve actually taken a course.

00:04:08 [Speaker Changed] No kidding. So

00:04:08 [Speaker Changed] That means like, you’re not exactly relaxed when you’re going to, to brief the governors. I’m, it’s not a lot of give and take. It’s very, it was a very formal process

00:04:16 [Speaker Changed] And even without a cigar in his mouth, I only got to meet Tall Paul once, but he’s kind of gruff and mumbles, like not a clear projecting voice, kind of a, a horse mumbling voice. I can imagine with a cigar in his mouth, who could even tell what he’s saying.

00:04:31 [Speaker Changed] Well, I seem to have, have gotten it good enough. And you know, what’s interesting about that? I didn’t really have that much interaction with Paul over the next, you know, 15, 20 years. But once I got to the Fed, we started to actually see each other on a much more regular basis. I got involved with a group of 30, Paul was a member of the group of 30, and we gradually became pretty good friends. So it started like very slow and started it matured like fine wine.

00:04:56 [Speaker Changed] He’s a, he’s a fascinating guy. And what, what an amazing career. So before you come back to the Fed, there’s a private sector interval. Tell us a little bit about the 20 years you spent at Goldman Sachs, where you not only became a managing director and a partner, but you know, really very much rose through the ranks.

00:05:16 [Speaker Changed] Well, first I went to JP Morgan. I was their, the regulatory comm, JP Morgan at the time had one regulatory commiss. And so when the job came open and they approached me at the Fed, I thought, boy, if I don’t take this job, it’s not gonna be available, you know, a few years later. So I went to JB Morgan and I worked on a lot of bank regulatory matters, and that’s why I’m still very

interested in bank regulatory issues. But that seemed to me like not a really great long-term career. ’cause as you know, bank regulation changes very slowly, and I sort of wanted a faster tempo. So Goldman Sachs had me into interview for a macroeconomics job, and I thought, well, I don’t really know a lot of macroeconomics, but I do know about how the Federal Reserve operates, how the payment

system operates, how the plumbing works, how reserves, you know, move through the system. And I

think they liked the fact that I knew about how things worked at sort of a micro level. So they hired me

to do macroeconomics.

00:06:11 [Speaker Changed] You were chief US economist for, for a decade over a, a really fascinating period, really, the heart of the bull market. Tell us a little bit what you remember from that role in that era.

00:06:27 [Speaker Changed] Well, I remember how, how, how it was a period of sort of stars for, for, for, for equity analysts, much more than it is today. And one of the biggest stars was Abby, Joseph Cohen Sure. Who was the equity analyst for Goldman Sachs. So trying to find some space between Abby and your audience was a little bit challenging. But, but, you know, we, I focused mostly on fixed income and foreign exchange. So there was sort of room for me to, to, to do my business. Probably the highlight of my career at Goldman Sachs was that, I can’t remember exactly the year, but it was in the early two thousands when people in the markets were, couldn’t figure out if the Fed was going to move by 25 basis points or by 50 basis points. And unlike today going into the meeting, it really was 50 50. 00:07:13 Right. And Lloyd Blankfine called me up the night before and sort of said, you know, we have a lot of risk on, on this notion that they’re gonna do 50. How do you, how do you feel about that? And that was my call. I said, I, I told Lloyd, I said, I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but the probability of 50 is a lot more than 50 50 at this point. Next day I had to go to Boston for a client meeting. It was really sort of sad because I wasn’t on the floor at the time that the announcement came, but apparently people stood up and cheered for me,

00:07:40 [Speaker Changed] And it was a 50 point mark.

00:07:41 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, yeah. So I got that, that, so that, that was probably the highlight. And I sort of got to miss the best part of it actually.

00:07:47 [Speaker Changed] So, so after, you know, more than 20 years at Goldman, you joined the New York Fed in 2007, overseeing domestic and foreign exchange trading operations, 2007, that, that’s some timing. It’s really, it’s after real estate rolled over, but it’s kind of before the market peaked and the real trouble began in oh 8, 0 9.

00:08:11 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. Well, I had about I seven months of calm and then chaos started in August of 2007. I remember it really well because I just finished building this house in West Virginia and we, we were taking occupancy in early August, and it was, it was literally the same day that BMP Paraba shut off redemptions from some of their mutual funds, caused all sorts of chaos in Europe. And then the

question is, well, what are we gonna do about adding liquidity in the us? So, didn’t get outta the house, my new house for the next two days as we tried to figure out how to calm markets after the BNP Paraba event

00:08:48 [Speaker Changed] And, and the US market kept going higher. I don’t think we peaked till like

October oh seven, something like that.

00:08:53 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. People didn’t really understand the, the, the consequences of

subprime, you know, I thought

00:09:00 [Speaker Changed] For years, I mean, literally for years if you mentioned it, you would be

mocked on tv.

00:09:05 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. I mean, you know, one thing I am proud about when I joined the Fed

is in January, 2007, that was my first briefing of the FOMC. And I, I actually talked about how this could

turn out poorly. You know, that subprime was being supported by, you know, subprime was being, you

know, the credit was flowing to subprime, subprime was enabling people to buy houses. Home prices

were going up as, ’cause home prices were going up. Subprime wasn’t a problem, right? But at some

point, supply was gonna increase in response to the higher home prices. And once prices stopped going

up, subprime was gonna start to go the wrong direction. I said, this is a possibility. I didn’t say it was

going to happen, but I said it was a possibility. So I was sort of pleased that I got off on the right track.

00:09:48 [Speaker Changed] And, and then in January, 2009, we we’re deep into the financial crisis.

We’re post Lehman and post a IG you get named 10th president, CEO of the New York Fed. Again,

fantastic timing. What was taking up your attention right in the midst of, of the CRI financial crisis?

00:10:08 [Speaker Changed] Well, you know, that was a tremendously fortunate event for me. I always

tell people like, B Barack Obama had to become president. Tim Geitner had to become treasury

secretary, and then the board of directors in your fed had to pick me. So it’s sort of like a low probability

times, low probability times low probability. So I,

00:10:25 [Speaker Changed] So sometimes it works out. Yeah,

00:10:26 [Speaker Changed] Sort of a bank, a bank, a triple bank shot. You know, a lot, lot of things we

were focused on at the time was trying to provide support to financial markets. So, if you remember, we

were, we were still rolling out various facilities like the, the, the term asset backed, the lending facility,

for example. We were running the commercial paper funding facility. We were trying to figure out how

to do stress test, the first stress test of banks, right? So that was a big job in the spring of, of 2009. And

those stress tests were probably the critical turning point in the financial crisis. I remember the, the day

after we published the stress test, and for the Fed, we were actually pretty transparent about what we

did and what our assumptions were. And here’s the results. Bridgewater published a piece, and I think

the headline said something like, we agree.

00:11:13 And I, and I said, okay, we’ve, now that’s, that’s really important because if our analysis is

viewed as credible, and we have the tarp money being able to supply the capital that’s needed, then

people can start to rest assured that the banking system is, is gonna stabilize and, and it’s gonna stop

deteriorating. Now, it also helped that the economy was showing signs of bottoming out, right? So it

didn’t look like we’re just heading down into a, a deep hole. But, you know, it was very touch, touch,

touch and go there in the first part of 2009. And there, you know, there were still some major financial

firms that were pretty darn shaky. I mean, Citi was pretty shaky. Morgan Stanley was pretty shaky. Some

of the banks were still pretty shaky. So it, you know, until you actually hit bottom and start to pull up,

you’re really wondering, are you gonna get through this in, in one piece?

00:12:00 [Speaker Changed] So, so the Bridgewater piece raises a really interesting question. The New

York Fed is kind of, I don’t know how to say this first, amongst the regional feds, because you’re located

right in the heart of the financial community. What is the communication like back and forth between

the New York Fed and major players in finance, especially in the midst of a crisis like that?

00:12:29 [Speaker Changed] So the New York Fed is sort of unique among central banking entities

because most central banks, they, they do the policy and strategy and the operations all in the same

place. But in the Fed is split. You have policy done in Washington, the operational implement

implementation of that policy. Almost all of that takes place at, at the New York Fed. So the New York

Fed is sort of the eyes and ears of, of the Federal Reserve for markets. I think that, you know, one thing

that helped me a lot during the financial crisis is I knew a lot of people on Wall Street. And so when

something was happening, I could call up people I knew and and just ask their opinion, recognizing that

oftentimes their opinion does have a touch of self-interest. Sure. So you need to talk to three or four

people to sort of triangulate and figure out what you think is really going on.

00:13:15 I mean, I’ll give you an example of one thing that really struck me during the, that period, I

called up someone and I said, here, here’s a complex, you know, CDO obligation, you know, with, you

know, with all these different mortgages and all these different tranches, how long would it take you to

actually go through that and value it appropriately to come up with a appropriate valuation? He said, oh,

it’d take at least two or three weeks, really? And I thought, oh boy, we’re in big trouble. Wow. You

know, if you don’t really know what things are worth when you’re going through a period of financial

stress, that’s gonna be, make things much, much more difficult,

00:13:49 [Speaker Changed] I would’ve guessed they would break that up into five parts, give it to a

bunch of juniors, and they’d have an answer in three hours

00:13:55 [Speaker Changed] At the most. Well, it’s, it scared me. Wow. It scared

00:13:56 [Speaker Changed] Me. I, I, I can imagine. So, so from the New York Fed, you ultimately end up

as vice chairman of the FOMC helping to formulate US monetary policy. What was that like going from

New York to, to dc?

00:14:14 [Speaker Changed] Well, it wasn’t such a big change because I had already been going to the

FMC meetings and briefing the, the, the, the, the FMC members as

00:14:21 [Speaker Changed] As president of the New York Fed. You have a seat on

00:14:23 [Speaker Changed] That. What what what what happened though is, is as I sort of switch sides,

so there, so the, the, the day that Tim Geer was named Treasury Secretary was basically the day before

an FOMC meeting. And I literally didn’t know when I went down to Washington that Monday evening,

whether I was gonna be briefing the FOMC participants or whether I was gonna be an FOMC participant

myself. So I actually prepared two sets of notes. Here’s my briefing notes, if I’m, I’m the so manager, and

here’s my remarks if I’m the president of New York Feds. Wow. So I was ready for both.

00:14:56 [Speaker Changed] And what happened that day?

00:14:57 [Speaker Changed] He was, he was named on that Monday and so on Tuesday I was, I was the,

I was the president of New York Fed. Wow. And, you know, I didn’t, you know, so I, and I, when I got

back to New York on, you know, I think Thursday morning, I, we had a town hall and I gave my first

remarks to the New York Fed people and had a very simple message for them. Best idea wins because I

was really struck by how hierarchical central banks tend to be. And I wanted to sort of push aga against

that idea and basically say, it doesn’t matter where the idea comes, if it’s the best idea, that’s the idea

that should win out.

00:15:34 [Speaker Changed] Huh. Ma makes a lot of sense. And, and since then, you, you’ve gone on to

do some work reforming L-I-B-O-R as the benchmark for rates. Tell us, I always get the name SOR the

new one that replaced it. sofa. Yeah. So, so tell us a little bit about the work you did. ’cause L-I-B-O-R

was probably the most important number, certainly in credit, maybe in all of finance.

00:16:00 [Speaker Changed] So LIBR for while was there was a real question whether Central banks were

gonna take this on or not. And I remember I was in Basel for the BIS meetings and I wrote a one page

memo to, to Ben Bernanke, to hand to Mervin King. Mervin King was the head of the, sort of the

policymaking group at the BIS at the time. And the memo was basically arguing why Central banks

needed to own the L-I-B-O-R problem. ’cause if they didn’t own it, it wouldn’t get fixed. It’d be a problem

again. And then the central banks would be blamed for, well, why didn’t you fix that problem? So I don’t

know how much import that memo had, but I was very pleased to see the central banks take it up. And

as you know, it was a huge undertaking, which took, you know, many, many years to complete.

00:16:44 [Speaker Changed] And, and, and for those people who may not be familiar with the London

Interbank offered rate offered rate literally was a survey where they call up various bond debts and say,

so what are you charging for an overnight loan? And eventually traders figured out they could game that

by, let’s just call it, talking their books, so to speak, in a way that would move the L-I-B-O-R in their

direction. You could, you could do a bunch of things with derivatives and eventually L-I-B-O-R kind of

spiraled outta control the new improved version. How do we prevent that from taking place? What,

what were the structural changes?

00:17:26 [Speaker Changed] Well, the, the problem, I mean, the problem of of L-I-B-O-R was that you

had a small cash lib i bor market that was, was referencing a very large futures market year at dollar

futures market. And so you had a situation where you could take big positions in the euro dollar market,

affect the price and the cash market and actually make a profit. So the sort of the tail was wagging the

dog for SOFR, the secured overnight funding rate for repo. You have a big repo market. I mean it’s, you

know, hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars. So the idea, and it’s a real market. I mean, there’s

real transactions that are traded and you can sort of track what the prices are and where trades are. So

it’s, so it’s almost impossible to imagine someone manipulating the this so, so R market.

00:18:07 [Speaker Changed] Huh. Really, really interesting. So, so first, before we start talking about

policy, I have to ask, you’re at Goldman Sachs for 20 years and, and you get the phone call to join the

New York Fed. What was that like? Was that a tough call or was that an easy decision to make?

00:18:24 [Speaker Changed] Well, what happened actually is Tim Geer called me several months earlier

and said, would you like to come over to be a senior advisor? And I said, I’d love to be a senior advisor to

you, Tim, but what do I do with the rest of my, you know, 40, 50 hour work week? And he didn’t have a

really good answer for that.

00:18:39 [Speaker Changed] Was this a full-time gig? I means he was economies position.

00:18:42 [Speaker Changed] He, he, he was per, well, I didn’t, when I left Goldman, I didn’t really know

what my next thing was. So I did not have the next job. I was just assuming that I would, I, something

would come along that would be

00:18:51 [Speaker Changed] Right. Fair assumption.

00:18:52 [Speaker Changed] It would be interesting. So he, he offered that. And I thought, well, you

know, I I, you know, Tim and I had a very good relationship and you know, I, I sort of liked the idea of

working for him, but I thought a senior advisor was a little bit too informed. And a couple months later

he came back and said, can you run the markets group at the New York Fed? That’s completely different.

You’re running the group that actually implements monetary policy, oversees market analysis, deal deals

with the primary dealer community. That was a real opportunity. So that one I didn’t have to think very

hard about.

00:19:21 [Speaker Changed] And, and what’s, what, not long after Tim gets elevated, you, you take the

role of New York Fed President, what’s a day in the life of New York Fed Pres? Like

00:19:33 [Speaker Changed] There’s a lot to, to do because the New York Fed does lots of different

things. So you, you know, we have supervision, we oversee some of the largest financial institutions in

the world from a supervisory perspective. We’re the international arm of the Fed. So pretty much every

two months I would go to B to to the BIS in Basel, be part of the Bank for International Settlement

meetings. New York Fed President as, as well as the chairman of the FO of the Board of Governors is on

the board of directors of the BIS. As Alan Blinder once joked to me, he says, New York Fed is the only

only institution that’s treated it like their their own country because they have this board of directors

position. You know, there’s lots of things and, you know, payments their Fed, New York Fed runs fed

wire, the, the New York Fed runs Central Bank International Services for a bunch of foreign central

banks.

00:20:24 They have, I don’t know, three, $4 trillion of custody assets from foreign. Wow. So there’s a lot,

there’s lots of pieces to the Fed, and then there’s a research department and there’s a lot of outreach to

try to get information about what’s really happening in the world. I mean, the one thing that I did that

was probably a little new from the Fed’s perspective is I tried to broaden out the, the people that the

New York Fed was talking to historically, the New York Fed had typically talked mainly to the primary

dealer community. So that’s where they obtained their information from. And I thought that that was

too narrow. We need, we need, we need a broader set of perspectives. And so I hired a, a woman

named Hailey Bosky who came in and, and literally built out a whole operation so we could actually

interact not just with the sell side, but also with the buy side.

00:21:10 And so we started an advisory group of people, you know, hedge funds, pension funds,

insurance companies, you know, buy side investors. And so we have them in periodically to talk to. And

so we got a much broader network of information that we could sort of take on board. And I think that’s

valuable because, you know, where you sit really does influence your perspective and you sort of wanna

understand what biases and, you know, self-promotion sometimes that people are talking their book

that you want to be able to make sure you, you don’t get to fooled by that.

00:21:42 [Speaker Changed] Now, you could go back not all that far in the Fed history, and there was

none of this communication. There wasn’t transcripts released, there wasn’t a reporter Scrum and, and

a q and a. There wasn’t even an announcement of change in interest rates. You had to follow the bond

market to see when rates changed. What are the pros and cons of being so clear and so transparent

with market participants? Is the risk that maybe we’re too clear?

00:22:13 [Speaker Changed] Well, I think there’s a strong argument in favor of transparency as opposed

to opacity. And, you know, this has been debated within the Fed for many years. I mean, Alan

Greenspan, Paul Volcker definitely preferred to be opaque. I mean, Alan Greenspan famously said, if you

understand, if you think you understand what I said, then I wasn’t, wasn’t unclear enough or something

to that effect, right? So I, the, the value of transparency is, is if, if is that if markets understand how the

Federal Reserve is gonna react to incoming information, the market can essentially price in what the Fed

hasn’t even yet done. And so that can make monetary policy work much more rapidly. So let’s think

about it today. So the market is pricing in roughly five to 6 25 basis point rate cuts between now and the

end of the year. So that means monetary policy is easier, even though the Fed reserve hasn’t cut rates

yet. So the,

00:23:06 [Speaker Changed] They do some of the work for the Fed for

00:23:08 [Speaker Changed] Them. Yeah. And, and it makes it, and it also means that as new coming

information is coming in the market can reprice. And so that can cause the impulse of the economic

news to be filtered into financial conditions much more, more quickly. I’m a big believer in financial

conditions as a framework for thinking about monetary policy. You know, 20 something years ago, Jan

Hottes and I introduced the Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions index, and it took about 20 plus years

for the Federal Reserve to sort sort of endorse it. I mean, Jay Powell talks about financial conditions a lot

more than any other chair of the Fed ever has. The reason why financial conditions are so important is in

the United States, the economy doesn’t really run on short-term interest rates. It really runs on how

short-term interest rates affect long-term rates, mortgage rates, stock market, the dollar credit spreads,

you know, we have a big capital market compared to other countries.

00:23:58 And so short-term rates are not really the driver. Now, if short-term rates and financial

conditions were, you know, rigidly connected, so if I move the short term rate by XI, I know exactly how

much financial conditions are moved by y you wouldn’t have to worry about financial conditions, but

there’s actually a lot of give between the two. And so financial conditions can move a lot, even as short-

term interest rates haven’t changed very much. I mean, good example is just the last three months, last

three months since the end of October till now, financial conditions have eased dramatically. I mean, the

Goldman Sachs financial Conditions index has moved by about a one point half per points, which is a big

move for that index, even as the Fed hasn’t done anything in terms of short term rates. So

00:24:39 [Speaker Changed] Part of the problem with everybody anticipating Fed actions is there’s a

tendency for many people, sometimes most people to get it wrong. Wall Street has been anticipating a

Fed cut for, what is it now? This, we’re in the seventh month, eighth month of, hey, if the Fed’s gonna

start cutting any, any day now, what does it mean when anticipating Fed actions almost becomes a Wall

Street parlor game and there’s less focus on, on what’s happening in the broad economy and more focus

on, well, what does the second and third derivative of this mean to this economist advising this Fed

governor and the impact on the FOMC?

00:25:23 [Speaker Changed] I mean, sometimes I think you’re right that there’s almost too much focus

on what’s gonna happen at the next meeting. I mean, you know, when you go to the press conference

now, if Powell’s just asked multiple different varieties of the question, okay, so what would cause you to

move at, at, at, at the March meeting or at or at the May meeting? And of course, Powell’s not gonna

answer that question, you know, because it depends, it depends on how the economy evolves between

now and then. So I think, you know, one of the problems I think you, you have is that the Fed Reserve

does publish a forecast, the Summary of economic projections, which is the forecast of all the 19 FMC

participants. So that gives you an idea of what they sort of think is gonna happen at any given point in

time. But those forecasts are, you know, not particularly reliable. And so as

00:26:06 [Speaker Changed] All forecasts are

00:26:07 [Speaker Changed] On, yeah, it’s all four kind stars. So you, you don’t want to, you don’t want

to take it sort of literally, but it, you know, like right now there’s a bit of a, a gap, right? The feds is

talking about three rate cuts in, in, in 2024, and the market’s got five to six priced in. So you know, what

will happen is the economic news will come out and that will drive, make the Fed either go more quickly

or more slowly, and that that will, will, what actually is, is important. So I, I always tell people, focus on

the data more than what the Federal Reserve says beyond the next meeting.

00:26:39 [Speaker Changed] Although, to be fair, and I find this perplexing, say what people will say

about Jerome Powell, he has said what his position is, is he has said what he’s going to do. And then he

has done exactly that for the past three years. And it’s almost as if Wall Street just doesn’t believe him.

Like, no, no, we’re not gonna cut this year. You got, you got three or four quarters, settle down, no, no,

go cut next month says Wall Street. He has said what he meant and then stuck to it. And yet the street

seems to doubt him.

00:27:10 [Speaker Changed] Well, there’s two reasons why the market could disagree with the Fed. One

is they could misunderstand the Fed’s reaction function. So you give them the Fed have set of economic

data, how are they gonna react to it? But it also could be a disagreement about how the economy itself

is gonna evolve. The Fed might be more optimistic or more pessimistic on the economy than than

market participants right now. It’s really hard to sort of say, what, what’s the, what’s the disagreement

about, does Wall Street think that economy is gonna be weaker than the Fed does, or does the, or or

does the market just think that the Fed is going to be more aggressive than the Fed thinks at this point?

00:27:44 [Speaker Changed] Right. Sometimes it just looks like pure wishful thinking.

00:27:48 [Speaker Changed] I think sometimes the markets are just gets ahead of itself. It’s almost like

there’s, we’re now talking about easing, so the bell’s about to go off and I don’t want to miss out. And so

I’m gonna be pretty aggressive about positioning for that. And I, I think there’s a little bit of, you know,

and sometimes things tend to go too far because people get caught off size and then people have to

close out the, the trades that went wrong. And so everyone’s sort of moving all, all at once to the other

side of the boat. And so things can get overdone at the end of the day though. I mean the Fed Reserve,

you know, writes the story, you know, the market has to converge to what the Fed ultimately does. And

so this is why the Fed’s not particularly worried about when the market prices in more or less because at

the end of the day, the Fed’s view is, you know, we’ll do what we need to do and the market will have to

come along with us.

00:28:32 [Speaker Changed] It, it, it, it’s inevitable. So. So we mentioned Jerome Powell, he’s been as

clear as any Fed Chief in history. What are your thoughts on how the modern Federal Reserve

communicates with markets and the public today versus how they used to do it? I you don’t even have

to go that far back 20 years ago. I think

00:28:51 [Speaker Changed] It’s, as I said earlier, I think it’s a lot better way of communicating. ’cause

then markets can understand what the Fed is up to. They can interpret economic information in real

time and figure out what that means for the likely path of short term rates. So financial conditions can

move long before the Federal Reserve actually acts. Now, obviously, you know, there’s, there’s, there’s a

risk in all this because what the Fed says may not be borne out by the economic information. And so I

think the important thing in all this is not to take what the Federal Reserve says as gospel when they

have a forecast, that’s their forecast today and that forecast will change as the incoming information

warrants it. I think where Poll has done a really good job is being very clear about his commitment to

getting inflation back down to 2%. Because the biggest risk over the last couple years was that people

would start to doubt the Fed’s willingness to be tough and, and, and, and finish the job. And if that were

to happen, inflation expectations would’ve become unanchored and that would’ve made the Fed’s job a

lot more difficult. One of the great developments of the last couple years is even though we did have a

period of very high inflation, long-term inflation expectations really stayed un anchored through that

entire period. And so Paul deserves quite a bit of credit for

00:30:05 [Speaker Changed] That. So, so we’re recording this a few days after his 60 minutes interview,

broadcast some things that I took away from that. First, it’s a complicated job with a, a lot of moving

parts. And second, the Fed as an institution is apolitical. It, it, they serve the public, not any one branch

or any one party of the electorate. I thought he was very intelligent and reassuring. What was your

reaction to that interview?

00:30:34 [Speaker Changed] I thought it was a very good interview and I thought he actually broke a

little bit of new ground when he talked about the, you know, the fiscal sustainability issue. And he also

talked about the importance of the US role in the world in terms, I

00:30:48 [Speaker Changed] I picked that up also in terms of, I thought that was the first time I’ve heard

of Fed Chief talk about liberal democracy is an important aspect of global leadership.

00:30:57 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, exactly. And so I thought that was a, a inter, a very noteworthy, a

new, new piece. I thought the rest of it was, you know, pretty much tracked, you know, his remarks at

the press conference, you know, I think that, you know, it’s good for him to get out there and sort of

demystify the Fed. I mean the, the Fed is, you know, not so, you know, easy for the average person to

understand. And so going on 60 Minutes is, is a, is a good idea from from, from time to time. I thought

he did a, you know, I thought he did a good job. I thought he was very, very clear. You know, this, this is

not the first Fed chair that’s been on 60 Minutes.

00:31:32 [Speaker Changed] Bernanke has done it, right?

00:31:33 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. Bernanke has done it. I, I’m not, I can’t remember if Janet Yellen did it

or not, but

00:31:37 [Speaker Changed] I’m, you know, she definitely did it as treasury secretary. I don’t remember

if she did it as

00:31:41 [Speaker Changed] We’ve been very lucky in terms of the leadership of the Fed. I mean to

have, I mean, Greenspan obviously, you know, was on sort of without parallel and then, and then to

have Bernanke Yellen and Powell in a row, those are three exceptionally good Fed chair. I mean, my

only, you know, critique of the Fed and you know, I write for Bloomberg and you know, sometimes I,

you know, I say what I, what I think and let the chips fall, they may, the one, the one I think mistake the

Fed made, you know, over the last few years was they were really, really late to get off the dime in

terms of starting to tighten monetary policy.

00:32:12 [Speaker Changed] Now, isn’t that historically true? Is it? So the Fed throughout the 2010s

were late to recognize, hey, we don’t have to be on emergency footing anymore. Not only were they

late to start tightening in, in 2001, they they 2021, they were late to recognize inflation peaked in 22. I

mean, it’s, you could easily make the argument that they could have begun cutting any this meeting, last

meeting two meetings ago. Take the past six months of inflation we’re at 2%. Yeah,

00:32:42 [Speaker Changed] I think the reason why they’re not cutting it is, is, is there’s really two

reasons for that. Number one, the economy’s a lot stronger than they thought it was gonna be. And so

that means the risk of waiting is a lot lower than they thought it was gonna be because the economy,

you know, grew three three over 3% in the fourth quarter. The Atlanta Fed GDP now forecast for the

first quarter is over 4%. I mean, obviously it probably won’t be that strong when all the data comes in,

but the economy has a lot of momentum and so the pressure on the Fed to cut rates because of

weakness and growth, weakness in the labor market just isn’t there. And that allows them to be more

patient. The second thing is important is, is a little bit of delay is not gonna have a huge consequence

because look what’s happened to financial conditions over the last few months, they, they ease

dramatically. So the Fed’s already getting a lot of additional support to the economy without actually

having, having to cut, cut rates in some ways. The Fed can sort of have its cake keep, you know, show

that they’re tough minded and they’re gonna get inflation all the way down,

00:33:37 [Speaker Changed] Let the market do the work

00:33:37 [Speaker Changed] For ’em and, and, and, and, and, and, and, you know, they can have their

cake and eat it too. And have the market basically ease financial conditions and provide support to the

economy. So I think it’s, you know, it’s worked out very well from the Fed’s perspective.

00:33:48 [Speaker Changed] So, so you mentioned you, you contribute to Bloomberg opinion. One of

the criticisms that took place in the prior administration was then President Trump kind of haranguing j

Powell to cut rates and you wrote an op-ed tell after you had left the Fed saying the Fed shouldn’t

enable Donald Trump. In other words, the independence of the institution is much more important than

any one rate cut or rate hike at, at any time. Te tell us about that. That generated a, a lot of controversy.

00:34:25 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, I think people, you know, I probably didn’t say it the way I needed to

say it. It was really more of a thought experiment about how, you know, if the Fed Reserve really cares

about the country, they just need to, you know, and the economy, which is their mandate, they just

need to do the right thing and, and let the chips fall where they may. I think that, you know, the, the

Trump administration’s attacks on the Fed, I think are really, you know, counterproductive for the

Trump administration and they’re also damaging to the Fed because if the Fed is viewed as politicized,

that basically reduces people’s trust in, in, in the Central bank. And I think if the Fed Trust in the Central

bank is reduced, that makes the Federal Reserve less effective as the institution. One reason why I think

the Fed, you know, doesn’t take politics into consideration.

00:35:12 And in, in my experience, I was at the FMC table for 11 and a half years, never talked about

politics, never a consideration in terms of monetary policy decisions for very simple reason. If you start

to take politics into consideration, you’ve politicized the Fed and if you politicize the Fed, you’ve

basically compromised the independence of the Fed and its ability to be effective. So you just don’t want

to go down that path at all. And I think, you know, I think Jay Powell completely understands that. And

you know, I, I gave him a lot of credit. I mean, when, when Trump was attacking him, pretty vociferously,

Powell did not rise to the bait. He, he was completely silent. He just did his job. It’s gotta be tough to be,

you know, being beaten up publicly by

00:35:55 [Speaker Changed] The president.

00:35:56 [Speaker Changed] But he showed a tremendous amount of discipline and I think that basically,

you know, enhanced the credibility and independence of the Fed.

00:36:03 [Speaker Changed] So that comment we were discussing earlier that he made on 60 Minutes,

here’s the quote, there’s a real desire for American leadership since World War ii. The US has been the

indispensable nation supporting and defending democracy, security arrangements and economic

arrangements. We’re the leading voice on that. It’s clear the world wants that. I would want the people

in the US in the United States to know this has benefited our country enormously. It benefits our

economy so much to have this role. And I just hope that continues. Am I reading too much into that to

say, hey, this is an argument against President Trump who is trying to realign the world and pull back

from US leadership? I

00:36:50 [Speaker Changed] Think it’s, I think it’s a, something that j Paul very much believes in, that US

engagement in the world leads to better outcomes, both in a security perspective, economic

perspective, absolutely essential for, for addressing issues like climate change. And I think he was just

expressing his opinion. Obviously if, if there is a next Trump administration and they, they decide to file

fo follow a very isolationist policy, I imagine that, you know, Powell will not agree with that, but I think

he’ll be very silent about the fact that he doesn’t agree with it because he won’t want to, you know,

engage in that political process because that will compromise the independence of the Fed. So, so to

your point, this was pretty, you know, this is a, a step out for Powell relative to what he said, but there

was nothing in there about who was in favor of what,

00:37:43 [Speaker Changed] It’s not a political statement, it’s not a political state. It’s a fact that, hey,

this US leadership in global economics has done nothing but benefit the country. Yeah.

00:37:52 [Speaker Changed] It’s his opinion that this, this is in the US’ interest, it has been in the US

interest, it’s in the US interest today, and it’ll be in the US interest in the future. That’s his, his view. And

I have to say, I, I very much agree with it. I,

00:38:04 [Speaker Changed] I don’t disagree. And if there are some candidates that don’t have that

belief system well is that being political or is that just, here’s a historical fact, this is what’s helped the US

Well,

00:38:14 [Speaker Changed] I think he’s allowed to, you know, have his, have his beliefs and I don’t think

that, you know, his, his, his belief that he’s expressed as should be viewed as a controversial one. I think

that’s, that’s, that’s something that, you know, a a a a, a high number of people in the country, I think

would, would, would, would support.

00:38:34 [Speaker Changed] I, I don’t disagree at all. So, so let’s talk a little bit about the, the history of

the Federal Reserve, starting with the dual mandate price stability, namely inflation and and

unemployment. How does the Fed balance those two and what are the data points that they follow

most closely?

00:38:55 [Speaker Changed] So the Fed’s due mandate was actually established by Congress, not by the

Fed Congress in the Humphrey Hawkson Act. Basically said, here’s what we want the Fed to do. We want

want, we want to have the maximum sustainable employment in the country consistent with price

stability, which the Fed then subsequently defined to be 2% inflation. And so the Fed basically is trying

to manage the economy with both of these goals in mind. And sometimes one of the goals turns out to

be more significant because the fed’s doing more poorly on, on, on, on, on, on that side. So over the last

couple years, the problem was not that, that that the economy was far away from full employment. The

economy was either at full employment or maybe even a little beyond full employment when we saw

how tight the liver market was, especially in 2022.

00:39:42 So the fed’s focus was on inflation because if inflation was well above the Fed’s 2% objective.

What’s happened recently is inflation’s come down. And so the Fed can start to talk about both sides of

the mandate, not just the inflation side, but also the, the, the labor market side. And so now you’re

gonna see a lot more balanced messaging from the Fed. Now the good news from the Fed is that things

are going really, really well. You know, you know, the inflation on a six month change basis for the core

PCE deflator, which is the fed’s, you know, preferred measure of inflation is tracking 2%. So all we need

is another six months of the same as, as chair Paul said in his press conference. And we’re basically at

the fed’s 2% objective. And the labor market’s doing gangbusters, frankly, I mean payroll employment

growth over 300,000 last month. So we have sort of the best of both worlds. Inflation’s come down and

the labor market is still very, very robust. So, you know, it’s, it’s interesting when you look at polling

results of, of Americans, they’re, they’re very unhappy about the economy and what they’re unhappy

about is how much prices went up over the last four,

00:40:49 [Speaker Changed] Four years. Not current rate of inflation exactly, but absolute prices. It’s

00:40:52 [Speaker Changed] A price level problem, not an inflation rate problem. ’cause if you look at

the, so-called misery index, which economists like to talk about, very low about, which is the sum of

inflation plus the unemployment rate. It’s really at a historically low level. Yeah. So, you know, I think

what’s gonna happen over time is, is if we keep inflation, you know, around 2%, some of the

unhappiness about the price level will gradually fade away. People just sort of start to accept it and then

people will start to assess the economy in a more favorable way for, for the Biden administration,

there’s a little bit of race going on, right? Will this change in, in, in set sediment occur fast enough

relative to the November election,

00:41:33 [Speaker Changed] They, they got seven months to hope that the polling data, the economic

data is going in favor,

00:41:39 [Speaker Changed] Consumer consumer confidence. So it does, does seem to be improving,

right? I mean if you look at the most recent consumer confidence surveys, it does look like consumer

confidence is improving. So people are starting to, you know, understand that the inflation rate does

seem to be much lower, but they’re still very unhappy. ’cause you know, when you go to the grocery

store, you just remember that this thing that I bought for, you know, $3, you know, four, four years ago

now costs four 50, right? And you know that just every time you go to the grocery store, you go to the

gas station, you see it, you’re reminded by about the higher price level.

00:42:10 [Speaker Changed] I I see it more in the grocery store than gas stations. Yeah, I agree. ’cause

gas is three and change and 20 years ago gas was three and change. Yeah, that’s been flat for two

decades. But food prices definitely have, and shelter prices have moved up. So before I get to 2%, ’cause

I have a lot of questions about that. Let, let’s talk a little bit about the, the labor market. So first we’re,

again, we’re recording this February, 2023. We just had a giant number, a giant upside surprise in

payrolls. When the Fed looks at at that number, are they thinking, well, you know, it’s January, there are

a lot of one-time adjustments and seasonal effects. Or are they saying, Hey, this labor market is really

booming, we can sit back a little bit,

00:42:56 [Speaker Changed] A little bit of both. I mean, in other words, you get, you, you understand

that the data is noisy and so reality is not exactly what the data is, is telling you the data is, you know, is

sampled, you know, they’d go out and poll people. And so there’s sampling bias also in the winter.

Things get very affected by the weather, right? As you go from, you know, warm weather, you know,

warm winter weather months to cold winter weather months when you go from rain to snowfall. So the

Fed basically doesn’t take one month as sort of gospel truth. They look at the, the, the pattern and the,

and the underlying trend. And you know, on that underlying trend, labor markets looks quite strong. So

the Fed is taking a signal from that and that’s one reason why they’re more patient about cutting,

cutting interest rates. ’cause they sort of feel like, you know, we can wait a little bit longer and the risk

that we’re taking is very slow because look at how strong the US labor market is.

00:43:51 [Speaker Changed] So, so let’s talk about not one month, but the past couple of years of the

labor market, you have enormous number of people who are out on disability. We’ve reduced legal

immigration for, for jobs dramatically. Early retirements have been taking place a giant uptick in new

business formation. So that’s a big group of people who aren’t in the hiring pool, they’re actually running

their own firms. It seems like all the issues that have been taking place in the labor market, including the

wage size side, is that we just don’t have enough bodies to put to work in the United States.

00:44:31 [Speaker Changed] I think that was true a year ago. I think it’s l less true today. If you look at,

you know, the ratio of unfilled jobs to unemployed workers that peaked at around two to one. Yeah,

00:44:41 [Speaker Changed] It was u it was a a a almost record high

00:44:44 [Speaker Changed] And now it’s about one and a half to one. So the labor market’s still really

tight, but it’s not quite as tight. You also think we got a a a, a big positive surprise last year in terms of

labor force growth,

00:44:54 [Speaker Changed] Meaning people coming back into the

00:44:56 [Speaker Changed] Label, people coming back into the labor force and, and also immigration,

legal immigration into the US picked up dramatically last year. I mean, so essentially we didn’t have

much legal immigration at all during the covid period, right? And then all of a sudden we get a big

bubble of that in in 2023. And so what you’ve had is big strong growth in payroll employment, but it

hasn’t translated through into a decline in the unemployment rate. So looking at the unemployment

rate, the labor market is no tighter than it was a year ago, which is, you know, was a huge positive

benefit to, to the US economy and to the Fed because if we’d had that growth in payroll employment

without the increase in the labor force, the labor market would be too tight, wages would too high and

the Federal Reserve would still be worried about it too. High inflation. And,

00:45:43 [Speaker Changed] And we’ve seen wages go up, I think for the past six months, real wages are

actually growing faster than inflation

00:45:50 [Speaker Changed] Agenda. Well that’s one reason why the economy is staying, you know,

relatively strong. I mean as inflation comes down and novel wages, you know, inflation comes down

maybe little bit less slow, more slowly, real, real, real incomes increase and that supports the consumer

spending. So I think the unwinding of goods, price pressures, which is really the big driver of why

inflation’s come down, that’s sort of a windfall for consumers right now. And so that’s actually sustaining

real consumer spending and,

00:46:20 [Speaker Changed] And that shift from goods back to services, which is more or less where we

were pre pandemic is certainly easing prices in that, in that sector.

00:46:30 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, I mean all the supply chain disruptions that we had, you know, a few

years ago caused by that shift in demand from services to goods that just sort of overwhelm the capacity

the world to bring those goods to the US in a timely way. That’s, that’s, that’s, that’s all unwound at this

point.

00:46:46 [Speaker Changed] So, so let’s talk about the 2% inflation target. Your colleague Roger

Ferguson in the Council on foreign relations last year criticized the 2% inflation target as something that

randomly originated from New Zealand. And surprisingly it came not from an academic study, but from

an offhand comment during the television interview in the 1980s, I is Ferguson Wright, is this really just

a big, silly round number?

00:47:16 [Speaker Changed] Well it’s true that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand started by, you know,

picking the 2% number and then other central banks followed. But I think there are some logical reasons

why they followed 2% was low enough that it inflation wasn’t gonna be sort of important component of

people’s thinking in terms of their consumption investment decisions. 2% inflation in the US I think the

Fed could argue that that was mostly consistent with price stability. You know, prices are only going to

double at 2% inflation compounded every 35 years. So, so, but you’re right, it was arbitrary. They could

have picked a different number, they could have picked, you know, 3% or 1%. The reason why you want

to have a little bit of inflation is it is it really allows you to do two things. Number one, it provides a little

bit of grease in the labor market ’cause people don’t like their normal wages to be cut, right?

00:48:08 And, but relative wage rates have to change. And so if you have a little bit of inflation, it makes

the labor market work more efficiently in terms of allowing wage adjustments that allow workers to be

distributed appropriately. So that’s the first thing. The second reason why you want a little bit of

inflation is that if you have a little bit of inflation, the the nominal federal funds rate can be a little bit

higher. And so when you go into an economic downturn, the Federal Reserve has more room to cut

interest rates before they hit the zero lower bound for interest rates of zero. So people who are arguing

for a higher inflation target today are basically arguing like it would be better to have even more room

for the fed to cut rates. ’cause if the inflation target was three rather than two, the peak federal funds

rate and the cycle would be at one percentage point higher so the Fed would have more room to cut

rates.

00:48:55 I think there’s virtually no chance that the Fed’s gonna change their 2% inflation effective,

virtually no chance. And there’s a couple of reasons for that. Number one, congress sets the mandate

for the Fed and they define it at price stability. The Fed has stretched that a bit to call that 2% inflation. I

think stretching it a little bit further to call it 3% inflation, that’s a bit of a stretch. The second reason I

think that they’re not gonna move from 2% inflation is it’s taken the fed a long time to get inflation

expectations anchored around 2%. If you move from 2% to 3%, all of a sudden inflation expectations

become unan anchored. And it’s not obvious that you can get ’em re-anchor back at 3% because if

you’re willing to change the target once, why wouldn’t you? Why couldn’t you change the target again,

especially in a situation where the fed us is running a massive fiscal deficit, huge fiscal problems. And

people always wonder, well, one way out of a fiscal mess is to, is inflation and to monetize the debt. So I

don’t think you’re gonna do it for that reason. And the last reason why I don’t think they’re gonna do it is

there’s plenty of room to cut interest rates, right? Federal funds rates over five point a quarter percent.

So if the economy gets in trouble over the next year, the Fed has plenty of room to cut rates before they

get to the zero lower bond for

00:50:10 [Speaker Changed] Interest rates, they could do three 50 basis point cuts. And you’re still way

above target.

00:50:14 [Speaker Changed] Exactly. So I, it’s just not gonna happen. This is sort of an academic debate. I

I don’t think it’s a true federal reserve

00:50:20 [Speaker Changed] Debate. Really, really interesting. So, so let’s talk a little bit about different

Fed policies over the past decades and, and how those decisions have aged. Let’s start with last decade.

The 2010s fed rates were essentially zero the whole time, and yet we couldn’t get CPI to budget above

2% the whole decade following the financial crisis. What made that so challenging for monetary policy

makers?

00:50:50 [Speaker Changed] Well, I think the problem coming outta the great financial crisis was how

much damage was done to people’s balance sheets and to their, you know, credit scores and their, their,

00:50:58 [Speaker Changed] When you say people, you mean households, you mean corporations,

households, or everybody?

00:51:01 [Speaker Changed] Households mostly, but also businesses. Just a tremendous amount of

damage caused by that very deep recession. You know, think of all the households who came out of that

period where, where the, the value of their mortgage was higher than the value of their home. Think of

all the people that were delinquent on their, on their obligations, and so then got bad credit scores and

then that reduced their access to credit. So there were a lot of headwinds. The other thing that

happened was fiscal policy that was eased pretty dramatically when Barack Obama became president.

That got clawed back very, very quickly in 2011 and 12. So there were fiscal headwinds that we haven’t

faced this time around that also held the economy back. So you’re absolutely right. The Fed’s challenge

during that period was to make monetary policy accommodative enough to support the economy

sufficiently to keep inflation at 2%. Now the Fed fell a little bit short of their inflation objective, but you

know, if you really look at where we were, you know, on the eve of the pandemic in February, 2020, it

was a pretty good place. Right?

00:52:02 [Speaker Changed] And the fact that it took a decade is says more about the lack of fiscal

spending of Congress than what the Fed did. And you had

00:52:10 [Speaker Changed] A very long expansion. I mean, the reality of the expansion would’ve kept

going except for the Covid pandemic. Hmm.

00:52:16 [Speaker Changed] Really interesting. So, so let’s talk about the prior decade, the two

thousands. You had a speech around 2014 where you said the Fed was late in recognizing how long they

kept rates low for, and that the liftoff from oh four to oh six should have happened faster and sooner.

Tell us a little bit about what the lessons were from that episode and what the Fed should have done in

the early two thousands.

00:52:47 [Speaker Changed] So there’s been a big, big debate going on for many, many years about, you

know, how should the Fed respond to financial imbalances in the economy? You know, how should they

respond to sort of incipient bubbles? The Greenspan view was, it’s very hard to recognize bubbles. It’s

not clear how you reign them in. So the best thing to do is just sort of let the bubbles take the, run their

course and then clean up after the bubble collapse. It’s, and you’re in the bus period. My view has been

very much that no, that’s, that’s not a great strategy because the bursting of the bubble can cause a lot

of financial knock on effects. And so better to identify the bubble in real time and try to sort of reign

that bubble in. And I think, you know, if you look at the 2004, 2007, eight period, boy, it would’ve been

really good if we’d done something about subprime mortgage lending, about mortgage underwriting

standards.

00:53:43 If we’d done that, we would’ve had a much smaller housing bubble and we would’ve had much

less damage when that bubble collapsed in, in 2008. So my view has always been, let’s, let’s try to be a

little bit more proactive. Now, the problem with, with being proactive is, you know, how do you know

it’s a bubble? And the reality is you don’t. And so it’s very hard to convince people to take proactive

steps to deal with sort of incipient problems because you can’t really be sure with a hundred percent

confidence of what’s actually going on.

00:54:14 [Speaker Changed] Huh. So you’re really pointing out two issues. First, I wanna say the, the Fed

had taken rates under 2% for about three years and under 1% for a year. So that was pretty

unprecedented until, you know, the post financial crisis here. But you’re also pointing out to the Fed as

regulator and, you know, to, to cast blame. Greenspan was very much a anti regulator.

00:54:41 [Speaker Changed] Sorry, LA A little more, a little bit more LA there.

00:54:43 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. Okay. And, and he allowed a lot of non GSE non-traditional banks to

make all sorts of loans. It’s not like he gave them permission, he just didn’t really regulate them. And

that’s where a lot of the really sketchy and the Fed and subprime came from. And

00:55:03 [Speaker Changed] The Fed actually did have some authority in terms of regulating the

mortgage market authority that they didn’t really use. Nick Graham luck was a governor at the Fed, and

he sort of brought his concerns to

00:55:12 [Speaker Changed] Oh boy, did he,

00:55:13 [Speaker Changed] To Alan Greenspan. And, and nothing really, really happened. I mean, I, I

mean, even when I was at Goldman Sachs, you know, and, and working with my successor Jan Hostage,

we were very focused on how this mortgage, this housing bubble was fueling consumption through

what was called mortgage equity withdrawal. People were basically taking their, you appreciated gains

in their houses and they were pulling it out in terms of, you know, HELOCs, home equity loans. And we

felt that that was also contributing to stronger consumption. And this was gonna potentially end quite

badly.

00:55:45 [Speaker Changed] Ed Grl was an unsung hero of that era. ’cause he really identified what was

going on in real time and not in a, you know, hair on fire histrionic way. He was very sober and

thoughtful and academic and, you know, had, had Greenspan paid more attention to Gromek could

have been a very different outcome.

00:56:06 [Speaker Changed] Well, I think he would’ve had a, a smaller bubble. Maybe he’d have less,

you know, financial innovation you could weight against some of the triple A-A-C-D-O stuff. I mean, you

know, that, that, that’s an, that was, I mean, some of the innovations in the financial industry in terms of

products also contributed to the, to, to the bubble for sure. Right. ’cause you managed to sell all these,

you know, you, you, you took a ba a bunch of bad subprime mortgages, then you tranched the cash

flows and turned these, these subprime mortgages into 70% AAA rated securities. And so that sort of

kept the whole thing going. So the financial engineering was also an aspect of the problem, right? That

contributed to the, to the bubble.

00:56:46 [Speaker Changed] The, the rating agencies changed their model. They were being paid by the

underwriters instead of being paid by the bond purchasers. That’s a big factor that Yeah, I think a lot of

people overlook. Alright. So we could spend forever talking about the financial crisis, but I want to get to

the 1990s, and we’ve referenced the maestro. I was on a trading desk back then, and I always thought

Greenspan was way too solicitous. I’m not sure if that’s the right word. He was way too concerned about

how Wall Street perceived him. I, is that a fair criticism of Greenspan? Because it felt like he was much

more accommodative of short term market reactions. Anytime there was a problem for, for a laissez

fair, Randy. And he went right to, you know, the interventionist policy. So we had the long-term capital

management issue. We had the Thai crisis and the Russian ruble crisis, and every time there was a

hiccup in the markets, Greenspan didn’t hesitate to cut rates.

00:57:54 [Speaker Changed] I think that’s, you know, fair. But at the same time, I think Greenspan, you

know, did a reasonable job of keeping inflation control. So the consequences of, you know, of of coming

to the market’s aid to sort of sort of smooth out market dysfunction, you know, didn’t have a really

negative consequence for inflation. So I think he sort of got, mostly got away with it. But I, I agree with

you, he was probably a little bit more willing to address relatively, you know, small, not large, not

persistent movements in markets that maybe the Fed could have looked, looked past, you know, that

said, I mean, you know, his track record was, you know, really good. I mean, I think the, the, the blind

spot was really just more about not having this view that we can identify bubbles and we should deal

with bubbles in real time rather than waiting for the bubble to burst. And that was, that was his big

mistake. If, you know, if you think about when, when Ben Bernanke came in in 2006, you know, the die

was already cast, right. In terms of what, what was gonna happen at that point. It’s just what no one had

yet recognized it.

00:58:59 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, no, there’s, there’s no doubt about that. And in fact, by oh six, real

estate had peaked. You saw it in the home builders and the banks and the brokers. Like there were

market signals that there was problems, but the overall stock market kept going until, you know, late oh

seven. So let’s talk, you mentioned earlier about surveys. I always look at surveys as scance, because A,

people don’t know, and b, even when they know about what’s happening today, it tends to be on a lag.

And then lastly, they have no idea when you ask, Hey, where’s inflation gonna be five years from now?

That that seems to be like about as silly a nobody has any idea, much less a lay person. Why do we put

so much emphasis on inflation expectations?

00:59:52 [Speaker Changed] Well, I I don’t think that, I mean, I think you’re right that people don’t have

a really good sense of, we, and we talked about earlier price level versus rate of inflation. But it’s

interesting to see how their views change over time. So it’s probably not the level of what they perceive

inflation’s gonna be over the next 10 years. That’s interesting. It’s whether they think it’s higher or lower

than it was, you know, a month ago, six months ago, a year ago. The reason why inflation expectations

are so important is that if people think inflation expectations are truly gonna be higher, then that’s

gonna set the wage setting process and wages are gonna be higher. And if wages are gonna be higher,

that’s gonna feed into prices and that’s gonna cause actual inflation to be higher. That,

01:00:31 [Speaker Changed] That was a very 1970s problem. That seemed to be what, why inflation was

so sticky. Yeah. And we had such a hard time until Volcker came along getting, getting outta that cycle.

01:00:43 [Speaker Changed] And one good thing is too, we have other ways of measuring inflation

expectations now that we didn’t have 30 years ago. We have the re, you know, tips markets. So we can

look at tips, shields versus nominal treasury yields, and we can sort of calculate what are people willing

to pay for inflation protection. And that gives us a sense of how much inflation is embedded into the,

into, in, in people’s expectations. Market expectations Do,

01:01:04 [Speaker Changed] Do the inflation expectation surveys and the spread between the tip shield

and treasuries, do they correlate well or are there occasional big divergences?

01:01:12 [Speaker Changed] I I think they, I think they correlate well in the large, but I don’t think they

correlate well at all in the small, I mean, one example is people look at tip shields and they look at

what’s called the five by five forward rate. So what, what’s inflation gonna be five years from now for

the next five years? And that five year forward inflation rate moves along round with current oil prices.

So when oil prices go up or down, it seems to affect the, the, the people’s inflation expectations through

the tips market five years from now, which makes no, you know, no sense. Part of the problem is, is also

the liquidity of the T market is different than the liquidity of, of the nominal treasury market. And so

that also can cause some noise in terms of your measurement. But, you know, two separate sets of, of,

of, of, of numbers. And then you also have the, you know, professional forecasters, you know, what do

they think? So that’s a third set. And so you look at these three pretty disparate sources of information

on inflation expectations, you can get a pretty good sense of, you know, is it broadly stable or is it

moving in a, in a, in a, in a bad way.

01:02:10 [Speaker Changed] So, so let’s talk about the biggest part of CPI, which is shelter. When we’re

looking at inflation, we really wanna know what shelter costs are. The way BLS, the way the Bureau of

Labor statistics measures shelter is owner’s equivalent rent. And and full caveat, everybody’s aware

there’s issues with this and there are some changes coming, but, but let’s talk a little bit as it’s been for

the past couple of years, it’s survey based, Hey, what could you rent your property for? Seems to be a

funny question. So it’s laggy versus realtime measures. And yet this is the single biggest part of, of CPI

George Box famously said, all models are wrong, but some are useful. I, is this a, a model that is both

wrong and useful?

01:03:00 [Speaker Changed] Well, I I think you’ve underscored some of the shortcomings of owner’s

equivalent rent as, you know, both in terms of timeliness and also in terms of, you know, it’s not even a

cash outlay that people are making. So, so when you’re sort of thinking about what’s happening to

people’s real incomes, you’re sort of imp inputting a cost that they don’t actually really incur. So when

you’re sort of thinking about how much can people actually afford to buy, well, I’m not really renting my

house from myself, so, so it’s a, so you’re absolutely right. It’s,

01:03:26 [Speaker Changed] You, you have a budget line for shelter, but

01:03:29 [Speaker Changed] It doesn’t include, you’ve already sort of, you’re, it’s right.

01:03:31 [Speaker Changed] It’s already in your budget.

01:03:32 [Speaker Changed] It’s already in your budget. Exactly. So I think this is one, one reason why

the Fed puts more emphasis on the personal consumption, ex expenditure deflator, because it has a mu

much lower weight for shelter. But you’re right, the, the lags here are sort of crazy. So one reason why

we’re gonna see lower core PCE deflator and lower core CPI over the next 12 months is because rents

did come down and then with a lag of about a year or so, it

01:03:57 [Speaker Changed] Is it that much, I always thought it was a couple of six months, a quarter or

01:04:00 [Speaker Changed] Two. It’s, it’s six months, at least six months because so, so like, because

the rents only pre reprice periodically, right? So

01:04:06 [Speaker Changed] Every year or two, every

01:04:07 [Speaker Changed] Year or two. And so they have to reprice before they get into the, so it’s, so

it’s that lag bec, you know, if rents repriced instantaneously, then everything would be sort of up to

date, but rents re price slowly when you know the lease comes due. And so it’s lagging behind reality. So

this is something that’s gonna probably feed into the core PC deflator and keep inflation a little bit lower

over the next six to 12 months. But is it really, you know, real in terms of what’s actually actually

happening to inflation on the ground? It’s probably, you know, gonna be a little bit misleading.

01:04:39 [Speaker Changed] So, so there are a couple of real estate entities. The Apartment list index or

Zillow does a realtime index case,

01:04:45 [Speaker Changed] Case Schiller,

01:04:46 [Speaker Changed] Right? So even K Shiller is a little bit of a, a lag, not as much as owner’s

equivalent rent. But the interesting thing is, the real time indices have showed falling real estate prices

the past, I dunno, three months, four months,

01:04:59 [Speaker Changed] It hasn’t gotten into the CPI yet.

01:05:01 [Speaker Changed] Right? And it, so it’s interesting. It’s

01:05:03 [Speaker Changed] Coming, it’s coming.

01:05:04 [Speaker Changed] That’s, that’s gotta be very optimistic to think, hey, even all these people

are concerned about reacceleration of inflation, we know the biggest part of CPI is gonna to keep

drifting lower. That’s gotta be positive for future fed policy,

01:05:21 [Speaker Changed] Right? But your question is, is it temporary or is it more persistent? So to

figure that, who those, to figure that out, we have to look at the housing market, right? So how is the

housing market performing? Well, the housing market actually looks like it’s starting to come back,

right? Why is it coming back? Because mortgage rates have fallen by, you know, one percentage point.

And so that’s actually stimulating in the housing sector. So I think the interesting question is not like just

what’s the next chapter as this stuff feeds through the CPI, it’s, what’s the chapter after that based on

how quickly does the housing market recover in response to lower interest rates?

01:05:51 [Speaker Changed] So, so Powell was asked, I I think it was on 60 minutes, about the

commercial real estate. So as opposed to coming up every year or two, you have leases that go 5, 10, 20

years. So this seems to be taking place in slow motion, but it seems like commercial real estate is a, a

genuine risk factor certainly for, for some of the regional and community banks. How should we be

contextualizing what’s been taking place with remote work and work from home and the slow return to

office process that still has lots of vacancies in in urban centers?

01:06:30 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, I mean, I would define it more narrowly than commercial real estate.

I would define it as office building space, because that’s really where you have very high vacancies rates,

very underutilized resource and prices are coming down, especially for, you know, class B and class C

buildings. Not the, the best stuff coming down quite significantly. You know, you, you’re absolutely right,

this is sort of a slow burn rather than a fast burn because the problem typically arises not, you know,

immediately it, it, it arises when the mortgage has to be, or the commercial real estate loan has to be

refinanced. As long as the income on the property covers the interest on the loan, the, the, the, the

borrower isn’t gonna default when the loan comes due though, the lender typically says, Hey, your

building is worth, you know, 40% less than it was before. I’m sorry. We’re not gonna lend you as much

money. You need to come up with more collateral. And at that point, the, the, the, the borrower might

say, I don’t have the collateral, the building’s yours. And so then that, that crystallizes in a loss for the,

for, for the, for the commercial bank. I think there are definitely commercial banks that are gonna have

trouble due to their concentrated commercial office building portfolio. But I don’t view this as big

enough or fast enough to really be, you know, systemic from a financial stability perspective. Huh.

01:07:50 [Speaker Changed] Real, really interesting. All right. We’ve talked about the housing market,

the office based market. One question we really haven’t gotten to has been the stock and bond markets.

They’ve been very co chaotic the past couple of years. How does the Fed think about stock or bond

market volatility? How does that impact decision making?

01:08:10 [Speaker Changed] Well, I think as Paul has said many times, you know, monetary policy in the

US works through financial conditions. And two key components of financial conditions are the bond

and stock market. So if the bond market yields are low, the stock prices are are high and rising, that’s

making financial conditions more accommodative and that’s actually supporting the economy. So the

fed’s gonna take that into consideration. So, you know, we talked earlier about why the Fed isn’t moving

yet, because they wanna be confident they’re gonna actually achieve their 2% objective. They’re not

moving yet because the labor market is strong, but they’re also not use moving yet because financial

conditions have eased a lot, right? And so the market’s doing quite a bit of work for the Fed, even before

the Fed actually has cut, cut interest rates. So the Fed, you know, I don’t think, I think it’s important to

understand that the Fed doesn’t really target financial market prices. So people sometimes say, well, if

the stock market goes down, the Federal Reserve is gonna react to that. No, the fed’s gonna react to the

stock market. If, if the Fed thinks the stock market’s gone down far enough, persistently enough to

affect the real economy to impede the ability of the Fed to achieve its, its inflation and employment

objectives. The Fed doesn’t care about the stock market itself. It cares about how the stock market

affects the real economy. So,

01:09:24 [Speaker Changed] So sometimes you get a market crash and the economy shrugs it off 19 87,

1 day 23%, the economy couldn’t care less. And then even the.com implosion, which was modest on the

Dow and the s and p, if you consider 30% modest, it was brutal on the nasdaq, which was, you know,

something like 81%. But we had a very mild recession in 2001. So does that basically argue for less

intervention by the Fed or does the subsequent Fed intervention, is that what prevented this like oh one

from becoming much worse?

01:10:06 [Speaker Changed] Well, I think oh one was really, you know, also,

01:10:08 [Speaker Changed] You know, nine 11 on top

01:10:09 [Speaker Changed] Of nine 11 was really a significant event. And that I think provoked a more,

more, much more aggressive fed, I think the Fed, you know, is aware of what’s the mar bond market’s

doing, aware of what the stock market’s doing, because that affects the transmission of monetary

policy, the real economy. But they don’t have a view that we need to tar target a particular level of the

stock market or the bond market. That never comes up as an issue. You know, it’s not like the fed, you

know, if the stock market went down 10% tomorrow, it’s not like this, the Fed would go, oh, we need to

change monetary policy. If it went down 25, 30% and stayed persistently lower, that would probably

have implications for the economic growth and that would then affect monetary policy. But it’s all

through the effects on economic growth. Paul has talked about this, it’s, it’s, it’s the persistence of the

change in financial conditions that matters. It’s not what the stock market does over a day or week. It’s

what the stock market does over six months or a year. That really matters.

01:11:03 [Speaker Changed] So before I get to my favorite questions, I just have to ask really what

you’re focusing on today. You joined the PRIs, Princeton Griswold Center as a senior advisor, you chair

the Bretton Woods Committee, you serve on the group of 30 and Council foreign relations are, are you

still doing all those actively today? Tell us what, what’s keeping you busy these days,

01:11:27 [Speaker Changed] Those things. The Bretton Woods Committee, I’m the chair and we’ve been

broadening out the work that we do at the Bren Woods Committee. I mean, to just give tell you what

the Bren Wicks Committee is about. It’s, it’s basically dedicated the notion that international

cooperation and coordination lead to better outcomes. So along the lines of what Powell said in his 60

minutes interview, and basically trying to build strong international institutions that can facilitate

cooperation on, you know, important issues like, you know, financial stability, climate change, digital

finance, health trade, where countries working together can lead to better outcomes. So the Brad and

Woods committee, you know, we, it it’s been growing. The work has been expanding. We’re doing work

on digital finance, climate finance, sovereign debt, future of the multilateral financial institutions like the

World Bank and IMF, what should their role be going forward? So it’s pretty exciting. And I spend, you

know, quite a bit of time on it.

01:12:27 [Speaker Changed] What’s the group of 30?

01:12:28 [Speaker Changed] Group of 30 is a is a group of people. It’s a, it’s a, it’s an organization that

was set up several decades ago of, of, of, of people that are either currently very senior in academia

policy or were involved in academia and policy at a very senior level. You know, people like Paul Volcker

was a member of the, of the group of 30, Jean Kla is a, is a current member of the, of the group of 30 a a

people of, you know, Mark Carney. Is, is, is, is the, is the, the person who’s in charge of running the

group of 30 from a, from a, from a member perspective. So there’s a lot of senior people that focus on

important issues of the day. So for example, a number of months ago, the group of 30 asked me to lead

a project on, you know, financial supervision reform, you know, what should we do in terms of the

regulatory policy with, with respect to the banking system in light of what happened in March of, of

2023 with respect to Silicon Valley Bank and a number, number of other banks. And in January we, we

published a report and we basically argued for a number of reforms that need to be made. And, you

know, I’ve been talking to people at the Fed elsewhere and trying to get some traction for some of the

proposals that we’ve made. Huh.

01:13:42 [Speaker Changed] Really interesting. All right. I know I only have you for so much time. So let

me jump to my favorite questions that we ask all, all of our guests. Starting with what’s keeping you

entertained these days? What are you watching or listening to?

01:13:56 [Speaker Changed] I usually, you know, stream things, you know, television series that strike

my fancy, you know, right now, you know, right now it’s a little bit of a, you know, sometimes it’s a little

bit of science fiction like foundation or

01:14:08 [Speaker Changed] Are you, do you watching the second or third season of Foundation? No,

I’m,

01:14:11 [Speaker Changed] I’m like, I’m in the second season of it. Right? Sometimes it’s things like

Poker Face, which is on Peacock. Another one I’m, we’re watching my wife and I now Mr. And Mrs.

Smith

01:14:22 [Speaker Changed] Just started on Amazon,

01:14:23 [Speaker Changed] Just started. So, you know, it’s, you know, we usually watch one show a

night that’s, that’s,

01:14:28 [Speaker Changed] That’s us also. So that’s

01:14:29 [Speaker Changed] Sort of our tolerance.

01:14:30 [Speaker Changed] I never, I would,

01:14:31 [Speaker Changed] And it’s a, it’s a great way to just sort unwind. At the end of the day,

01:14:34 [Speaker Changed] I would not have pegged you as a sci-fi fan, and I’m gonna give you the two

recommendations I give everybody. Okay. One is on Amazon Prime, the Expanse, which is, I did,

01:14:45 [Speaker Changed] I did read, I did watch about five, five

01:14:48 [Speaker Changed] Of the seasons. Did you like it? It got a little wacky at the end. Yeah, I,

01:14:50 [Speaker Changed] I sort ran outta gas after about Yeah. The fifth, fifth season. But I did, I did

watch a lot of, a lot of that

01:14:56 [Speaker Changed] Fascinating political. And then the other one was, it’s only two Seasons

Altered Carbon. It’s really good. Okay.

01:15:04 [Speaker Changed] I haven’t seen that one.

01:15:05 [Speaker Changed] Fascinating story and filled with all sorts of really in interesting as a sci-fi

geek. Those are my two

01:15:13 [Speaker Changed] Favorites. Do you like for all mankind?

01:15:16 [Speaker Changed] Haven’t seen it.

01:15:17 [Speaker Changed] So that one is about the sort of alternate space race between Russia and

the US where Russia actually gets man on the moon first and then it follows sort of the develop of the

NASA program over, over the subsequent several

01:15:29 [Speaker Changed] Decades. How is the series?

01:15:30 [Speaker Changed] It’s quite good. It’s

01:15:31 [Speaker Changed] Quite good. Oh really? I’m gonna, I’m gonna add that, add that to my list. I

am a sucker for a great space venture. Let’s talk about some of your mentors who helped shape your

career.

01:15:43 [Speaker Changed] So the most important one by far, I think was my professor at Berkeley.

James Pierce. He worked at Yale, then he went to work at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington. He

was the Associate Director of research. And then he went to Berkeley and I was his research assistant at

Berkeley for, for five years. Wow. Which is a very long stretch as being someone’s research assistant.

And he sort of got me interested in policy and got me sort of knowledgeable about what the Federal

Reserve was all about. And so I think the reason why I went to the Fed Reserve rather than went into

academia is because of, of his counseling. And he became a, a, a a, a really good friend. But there are a

lot of, you know, there’s a lot of other people along the way, but he’s the one that sort of com you

know, stands out.

01:16:27 [Speaker Changed] Huh? Let’s talk about books. What are some of your favorites and what are

you reading right now?

01:16:33 [Speaker Changed] Right now I haven’t really gotten into anything particularly that’s like

grabbed me. I just finished Andy Weir’s book, hail Mary. I don’t know if you’ve, that’s the science fiction

one.

01:16:44 [Speaker Changed] I have not read to yet.

01:16:45 [Speaker Changed] I don’t read a lot of science fiction, but every once in a while I get a a, a

hank ring for it. I, I, I typically read more things that are like thriller detective kind of things. Like, you

know, I’m not a, I I I took a lot of literature when I was in college. Same. But I don’t read a lot of heavy

literature now because I usually, by the end of the day, I’m, I’m, I’m, I’m a little wiped out. And, and, and

to read really good literature, it takes a, it takes quite focus. It takes a lot of attention. So I like things like

Dennis Lehan, I think he’s, he, he does really good stuff. Don Winslow,

01:17:15 [Speaker Changed] I know the name for Yeah,

01:17:16 [Speaker Changed] For sure. He does some really good stuff. So I like the stuff that’s like a little

bit, you know, better than, you know, sort of Lee Child, you know, a little bit deeper. Oh, sure. You

know, Lee Child’s entertaining.

01:17:29 [Speaker Changed] My wife is a giant Lee child. She spread everything.

01:17:31 [Speaker Changed] Le Lee Child is entertaining. But, but every story is sort of along the same,

same lines. So, so that’s the sort of stuff that I, I like to read. And I, and I read a fair, I read a fair amount,

01:17:43 [Speaker Changed] The sci-fi book I have sitting on my nightstand that I’m almost afraid to start

is the Three Body problem. And it’s, each book is 900 pages. Oh wow. And there’s three books. It’s, it’s

actually by a, a Chinese author and it references the inability to forecast the location of heavenly bodies

of planets. Moon stars we could calculate too. Once you bring a third one in, it’s just, it’s gone. The

outcome is I’ll,

01:18:13 [Speaker Changed] I’ll, I’ll take a look at that.

01:18:14 [Speaker Changed] It’s fascinating. Have

01:18:15 [Speaker Changed] You, have you read Ted Chang?

01:18:17 [Speaker Changed] I

01:18:17 [Speaker Changed] Know the name. He’s, he’s a short story writer. He writes Short Story of

fiction. He’s got two books, science fiction. It’s fabulous.

01:18:25 [Speaker Changed] What what’s

01:18:26 [Speaker Changed] It’s very, it’s very intellectual stuff. It’s, it’s, he, he write, he he writes

sometimes in the New Yorker magazine.

01:18:31 [Speaker Changed] So there’s a book of his, I’m trying to remember. He,

01:18:35 [Speaker Changed] He’s, I think he’s had two volumes

01:18:37 [Speaker Changed] Of all

01:18:38 [Speaker Changed] Exhalation Short stories. Yeah. All short stories. I’m the, the, the movie The

Arrival was based on Yes. Was based on one of his

01:18:45 [Speaker Changed] Short stories. So the one I just got is Stories of Your Life and Other tales.

Yeah. It’s fabulous. But the one before that is Revelation ascendancy. Yeah. So it’s so funny you

mentioned that literally just, and I gave that to a few friends for holidays. His stuff

01:18:58 [Speaker Changed] Is great. ’cause

01:18:59 [Speaker Changed] It’s really, really, I’m excited that

01:19:00 [Speaker Changed] It’s really mind bending.

01:19:01 [Speaker Changed] That is like the book I bring on planes where, all right, I got an hour to read.

Let me, let me go through a chapter, really. And there’s this really fascinating collection of short stories.

I, I’ll never remember it, but I’ll, but I’ll email it to you. Diary of an interstellar refrigerator repair

meeting, something along those lines. And it’s, it’s brilliant science fiction, but it’s also surprisingly

amusing and funny. It’s, it’s, if you like those, I think you’ll, you’ll appreciate that they’re not, it’s not all

the same story. They’re kind of like, just very loose set in the same universe, but unrelated type of Yeah.

Stuff. But really, really fascinating. And our final two questions. What sort of advice would you give a

college grad who is interested in a career in either economics or central banking or, or monetary policy?

01:19:56 [Speaker Changed] Find an interesting job. Build your human capital. Once you find that your

human capital is, is no longer going up at a particularly rapid rate, find a new job. I mean, I was very

lucky ’cause I jumped around in my career and I, and I feel like every place I moved, I, I learned a new set

of skills and information which sort of helped me do better at the next endeavor. So I think it’s really

important not to get stale. And, you know, and the second really most important thing is find something

that you, that you can be, you know, that really interests you. That you can be enthusiastic about it.

’cause if you can’t go to work and be enthusiastic about it, you’re not gonna do very well and you’re not

gonna be very happy. I mean, ideally, you know, you like your work and the difference between work

and pleasure starts, starts to blur. And you don’t really aren’t resentful when there’s more, you know,

demands for your work. I mean, during the financial crisis, you can imagine I worked pretty long hours,

but I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I mean, it was absolutely a fascinating period of time. And

yeah, it was work, but, but I, I got a lot out of it.

01:20:58 [Speaker Changed] My, my wife describes me as being gainfully unemployed, which is exactly

along those things. I, I would do it if I was getting paid or not. So it, it works out really well. And, and our

final question, what do you know about the world of investing today, markets investing monetary policy

that you wish you knew 30 or 40 years ago when you were first getting started?

01:21:22 [Speaker Changed] Well, I mean, when I first started investing, I started investing in 19 74, 75.

And I have to say, I was so naive about investing at that time. I didn’t really understand, you know, you

know what, what really drove stock market valuation, you know, what determined the success of

companies, you know, you, you learn a lot by doing it. And I, I, and I personally think a lot of people

over, over invests in, in the sense of making transactions. I found over time that, you know, I have good

ideas once every like five, 10 years. And, and, you know, you have to wait for that good idea to, to, and

then implement that investment thesis. You know, well, one thing I’m good at it, coming out with ideas,

but I’m terrible at, at, at trading on them. You know, like Bob Rubin a number of years ago at Goldman’s,

you know, you know, you know, suggested that, well, maybe you should, you know, should actually start

trading things. Try, try that. I said, no, Bob, I don’t think my, my risk tolerance is, is, is right for that. And

the second reason not to do it is that if you start trading things, then it sort of leaks into your

interpretation of, of, of information and events. Sure. ’cause you then you start to talk your book and try

to contribute, you know, this is the reason why the 10 year bond yield should fall. Because, well,

01:22:36 [Speaker Changed] ’cause I have a position.

01:22:37 [Speaker Changed] ’cause I have a position and that’s, you know, I, and I said to him, no, you

don’t really want me to do that because one, I wouldn’t be very good at it. And then I might lose some

of my, you know, ob objectivity with quotes around it.

01:22:47 [Speaker Changed] I, I do like the idea of low frequency trading as a,

01:22:50 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. I mean, I think for most people buying an ETF on a broad based stock

market and then putting it away for 20 years is the right

01:22:58 [Speaker Changed] Approach. Can’t, can’t really disagree. Bill, thank you for being so generous

with your time. This has just been absolutely delightful. We have been speaking with Bill Dudley. He is

the former US economist for Goldman Sachs and head of the New York Fed, as well as his many policy

roles at the Federal Reserve. If you enjoy this conversation, well be sure, check out any of the 500 or so

we’ve done over the past. Hey, it’s almost 10 years. You can find those at iTunes, Spotify, YouTube,

wherever you find your favorite podcasts. Sign up for my daily reading list@riol.com. Follow me on

Twitter at ritholtz. Check out my new podcast at the money short, 10 minute conversations with experts

about the most important elements of your earning money, spending money, and most importantly,

investing money. I would be remiss if I did not thank the correct team of people who help us put these

conversations together each week. Kaylee Lapper is my audio engineer. Atika Val is my project manager.

Anna Luke is my producer. Sean Russo is my researcher. I ‘m Barry Ritholtz you’ve been listening to

Masters in Business on Bloomberg Radio.

