10 Weekend Reads

• How a Physics Whiz Made a Fortune Betting on Nature’s Catastrophes: John Seo used his scientific knowledge to develop a winning formula for trading catastrophe bonds — a market that’s booming thanks to climate change and inflation. (Bloomberg Green)

• How neuroscience can help you make tough decisions – with no regrets: Most people are too risk-averse when it comes to life’s biggest choices. Learning how to overcome the cognitive biases at play can help you make better decisions with fewer regrets. (New Scientist)

• Drones, the Air Littoral, and the Looming Irrelevance of the U.S. Air Force: The biggest problem facing the Air Force is that masses of uncrewed drones have now wrested command of the air away from manned aircraft in the skies above the modern battlefield. The drone revolution means that it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for the service to achieve air superiority in future conflicts — which has been the centerpiece of its mission for decades. (War on the Rocks)

• 20 Lessons From 20 Years of Managing Money: The longer I’m in the money management business the more there is to learn but these are some of the things I’ve learned thus far. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• The Cystic-Fibrosis Breakthrough That Changed Everything: The disease once guaranteed an early death—but a new treatment has given many patients a chance to live decades longer than expected. What do they do now? (The Atlantic)

• Among the A.I. Doomsayers: Some people think machine intelligence will transform humanity for the better. Others fear it may destroy us. Who will decide our fate? (New Yorker)

• Why is Florida ‘breaking up’ with spring break? What started as an escape for college swimmers has evolved into a debaucherous party. But after recent crackdowns, some Florida cities may be “breaking up” with the popular pastime. (BBC)

• What Deathbed Visions Teach Us About Living: Researchers are documenting a phenomenon that seems to help the dying, as well as those they leave behind. (New York Times)

• He blows celebrities’ minds while impersonating them to their faces: Meet Matt Friend, Hollywood and TikTok’s new favorite impressionist. (Washington Post)

• How Choreographer Mandy Moore Harnessed the Kenergy of Ryan Gosling and 62 Kens for “I’m Just Ken” Oscars Performance: The ‘La La Land’ and Eras Tour choreographer worked with Gosling, director Greta Gerwig and more on the all-out musical number, which included an homage to ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ and shoutouts to ‘Barbie’ castmembers. (Hollywood Reporter)